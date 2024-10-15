The Grand Ole Opry to celebrate milestone 100th birthday with special Royal Albert Hall concert

15 October 2024

The Grand Ole Opry to celebrate milestone 100th birthday with special Royal Albert Hall concert
The Grand Ole Opry to celebrate milestone 100th birthday with special Royal Albert Hall concert.

By Thomas Edward

It's arguably the most legendary music venue in country music history.

Throughout its existence, The Grand Ole Opry has welcomed an illustrious list of country music stars onto its stage.

In fact, it's those many artists that have helped establish country music as one of the world's most popular music genres today.

To celebrate the milestone of reaching its 100th anniversary in 2025, The Grand Ole Opry is taking the party worldwide.

Dubbed the "Opry 100", the legendary venue based in Nashville, Tennessee will celebrate the songs and singers of country music of past, present, and it's bright future.

Reflecting the rekindled global popularity of country music too, they are also holding a very special celebration concert at London's historic Royal Albert Hall.

The Grand Ole Opry is one of the most famous music venues in the world.
The Grand Ole Opry is one of the most famous music venues in the world.

Details on when the concert will take place and who is performing are scant at present, with a focus being on the celebrations as a whole.

Every show set to take place in 2025 at the beloved Nashville venue will feature an aspect of "Opry 100", kicking off with the longest-serving member in Opry history, Bill Anderson.

There's also a major spotlight on country music's hottest prospects, with one hundred new artists making their debuts on the hallowed stage, beginning with 'A Bar Song (Tipsy)' singer Shaboozey.

Of course, celebrations wouldn't be quite right without paying tribute to the artists that have graced the stage with their timeless songs over the years too.

A series called "Opry 100 Honors" will take place throughout the year, saluting late icons such as Johnny Cash, June Carter Cash, Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, Bill Monroe, Minnie Pearl, Hank Williams, and many many more.

They'll also be naming the 100 greatest country music songs of all-time, decided by fans, whilst a portion of ticket sale will go towards the Opry Trust Fund which assists members of the country music community in need.

"Opry 100" will take the celebrations to London&squot;s historic Royal Albert Hall. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)
"Opry 100" will take the celebrations to London's historic Royal Albert Hall.

The Grand Ole Opry's centenary birthday falls on 28th November 2025, in line with the first time the venue ever officially held a concert one hundred years ago.

"This centennial is not just a look back - it's a celebration of the future of country music and the artists who continue to shape its story," Dan Rogers, SVP and Executive Producer of the Grand Ole Opry said in a press release.

He added, "We can't wait for everyone to join us for what will be an unforgettable year."

Stay tuned for further details on the celebration set to take place at the Royal Albert Hall.

