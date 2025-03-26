Country Music Hall of Fame announces its 2025 inductees

The Country Music Hall of Fame's 2025 inductees have been revealed... Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

Kenny Chesney, June Carter Cash and Tony Brown are the latest stars to be honoured by the Nashville institution.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kenny Chesney, June Carter Cash and producer Tony Brown will be 2025’s Country Music Hall of Fame inductees.

The trio of country stars’ upcoming honour was announced on Tuesday, March 26, at a press conference hosted by Vince Gill.

The three will be officially inducted into the famous Nashville-based institution at a formal ceremony, due to be held later this year.

‘The Good Stuff’ singer Kenny is rather young compared to many past Country Hall of Fame inductees, and will be welcomed to the venue’s modern performer category.

Country Music Hall of Fame 2025 Inductees Announcement

At yesterday’s announcement event, he said: “I had a big dream, and I’m still pushing that dream as far as I can…

“I just wanted to spread as much love and positive energy as I could. Standing up here, I know it’s not a dream, it’s real, but it’s so surreal.”

June Carter Cash, who passed away in 2003 aged 73, will be inducted posthumously into the Hall of Fame.

Her children were present to represent their mother at Tuesday’s event.

June Carter Cash in 2002. Picture: Getty

Reba McEntire And Tony Brown in 1991. Picture: Getty

“My mom was a force of nature,” shared the ‘Will the Circle Be Unbroken’ artist’s daughter and fellow country musician, Carlene Carter.

June’s son John Carter Cash, another country music star, added: “She carried the torch for country music history with her throughout her lifetime.

“Millions of people know Carter Family songs because of my mother not being willing to stop singing the songs of her family.”

Tony speaking at yesterday's Country Music Hall of Fame inductee announcement. Picture: Getty

Kenny at yesterday's Country Music Hall of Fame inductee announcement. Picture: Getty

Producer Tony Brown will enter the institution and museum’s Hall of Fame as a non-performer, in recognition of his work as a producer with artists including Wynonna Judd, Reba McEntire and Vince Gill.

“I’ve had a lot of big things happen in my life and my career. This is the biggest,” Tony said on Tuesday.

“I’ve always wanted to be in the Hall of Fame. I never ever, imagined I would be…. This is better than money. This is about making an impact.

“When it comes down to it, that’s why we all get into this business, to make an impact. This means more than anything could ever mean to me.”