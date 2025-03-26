Country Music Hall of Fame announces its 2025 inductees

26 March 2025, 12:15

The Country Music Hall of Fame's 2025 inductees have been revealed...
The Country Music Hall of Fame's 2025 inductees have been revealed... Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

Kenny Chesney, June Carter Cash and Tony Brown are the latest stars to be honoured by the Nashville institution.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kenny Chesney, June Carter Cash and producer Tony Brown will be 2025’s Country Music Hall of Fame inductees.

The trio of country stars’ upcoming honour was announced on Tuesday, March 26, at a press conference hosted by Vince Gill.

The three will be officially inducted into the famous Nashville-based institution at a formal ceremony, due to be held later this year.

‘The Good Stuff’ singer Kenny is rather young compared to many past Country Hall of Fame inductees, and will be welcomed to the venue’s modern performer category.

Country Music Hall of Fame 2025 Inductees Announcement

At yesterday’s announcement event, he said: “I had a big dream, and I’m still pushing that dream as far as I can…

“I just wanted to spread as much love and positive energy as I could. Standing up here, I know it’s not a dream, it’s real, but it’s so surreal.”

June Carter Cash, who passed away in 2003 aged 73, will be inducted posthumously into the Hall of Fame.

Her children were present to represent their mother at Tuesday’s event.

June Carter Cash in 2002.
June Carter Cash in 2002. Picture: Getty
Reba McEntire And Tony Brown in 1991
Reba McEntire And Tony Brown in 1991. Picture: Getty

“My mom was a force of nature,” shared the ‘Will the Circle Be Unbroken’ artist’s daughter and fellow country musician, Carlene Carter.

June’s son John Carter Cash, another country music star, added: “She carried the torch for country music history with her throughout her lifetime.

“Millions of people know Carter Family songs because of my mother not being willing to stop singing the songs of her family.”

Tony speaking at yesterday's Country Music Hall of Fame inductee announcement.
Tony speaking at yesterday's Country Music Hall of Fame inductee announcement. Picture: Getty
Kenny at yesterday's Country Music Hall of Fame inductee announcement.
Kenny at yesterday's Country Music Hall of Fame inductee announcement. Picture: Getty

Producer Tony Brown will enter the institution and museum’s Hall of Fame as a non-performer, in recognition of his work as a producer with artists including Wynonna Judd, Reba McEntire and Vince Gill.

“I’ve had a lot of big things happen in my life and my career. This is the biggest,” Tony said on Tuesday.

“I’ve always wanted to be in the Hall of Fame. I never ever, imagined I would be…. This is better than money. This is about making an impact.

“When it comes down to it, that’s why we all get into this business, to make an impact. This means more than anything could ever mean to me.”

Listen to Smooth Country

Latest Country Music News

See more Latest Country Music News

Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini and Blake Shelton playing guitar on stage

CMA Fest 2025: When is it? Who’s performing? How to get tickets and more

Ella Langley, Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson lead ACM Awards nominees – see full list here!

Ella Langley, Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson lead ACM Awards nominations – see full list here!
Gary Barlow and Colbie Caillat

Gary Barlow goes country with new Colbie Caillat duet – listen here

Take That

Blake Shelton's performance of 'Pickup Man' had everyone at the Opry singing along.

Blake Shelton charms audience and Gwen Stefani with ‘amazing’ Opry 100 performance

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani married in 2021

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani get married: Their love story timeline so far

Latest on Smooth

See more Latest on Smooth

Ronnie Spector and Zendaya

Be My Baby: Zendaya starring Ronnie Spector biopic’s cast, release date and more

TV & Film

Stephen Graham and Bruce Springsteen

How Bruce Springsteen brought Adolescence’s Stephen Graham to tears

TV & Film

Michael Jackson and MTV are responsible for some of the greatest moments in pop music history.

When Michael Jackson wowed the world in 1995 with his showstopping MTV performance

Michael Jackson

In 1996, Prince suffered an unimaginable loss.

‘Comeback’: The gorgeous tribute Prince wrote after losing his only child

Prince

Madness are going on tour again!

Madness Hits Parade UK arena tour: Venues, dates, how to get tickets and more

Music

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Saturday Night Smooth

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Country Legends

Smooth Chill Lo-fi Focus

Smooth Podcast Picks

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

Vogue & Amber

Who We Are Now with Izzy & Richard Hammond

Never Have I Ever with Joel Dommett & Hannah Cooper