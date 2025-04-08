Jelly Roll to receive Goodwill Literacy Ambassador Award at UK event – details

Jelly Roll will receive his award today (April 8). Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Need a Favor’ singer will also give a keynote speech at the World Literacy Summit in Oxford.

Jelly Roll will today (April 8) receive a special award from the World Literacy Foundation at their summit at Oxford University, UK.

The country singer is also set to give a keynote speech at the World Literacy Summit, where he is being recognised for his advocacy for literacy and education, particularly within the US justice system.

Jelly Roll will be given the biannual summit’s Goodwill Literacy Ambassador Award during today’s proceedings, where he will also give his keynote address.

The ‘Save Me’ singer will speak about his efforts to improve literacy within the American justice system, especially for young offenders, while opening up about his personal story of how he went from youth incarceration to music superstardom.

As a teenager, the Grammy-award winning musician was in and out of the US’ juvenile justice system, before he turned his life around by learning to read, and eventually became a hugely successful country rock and southern hip-hop artist.

Now 40, since his meteoric rise to fame with his 2020s albums Ballads of the Broken, Whitsitt Chapel and Beautifully Broken, the singer-songwriter and rapper has only increased his tireless work to improve the educational opportunities offered to those in places of incarceration.

Describing Jelly Roll as a “global influence on literacy,” the summit – which is being streamed online – says today’s session “will spotlight [Jelly Roll]’s remarkable journey and his continued dedication to empowering young people through education”.

#Jellyroll 's award speech was so beautiful, and so many people needed to hear it 💞 i hope he knows how many lives he touched just by speaking from his heart 💕 #cma #jellyrollcmaspeech pic.twitter.com/1Zih04kikH — Margarita (@justkeephealin) February 8, 2024

In a social media statement, it added: “Once a teenager in and out of prison – 40 times – Jelly Roll learned to read behind bars, a turning point that changed his life.

“He returned not just as an artist, but as an advocate, sharing his story, music, and mission to break the cycle of illiteracy – especially for the 70% of incarcerated youth who can’t read or write. A powerful reminder that literacy changes lives.”

The World Literacy Summit is a biannual global event hosted by the World Literacy Foundation in Oxford.

It brings together representatives from over 80 countries to teach and advocate about the vital importance of improving literacy levels around the world.

Jelly Roll’s award ceremony is expected to take place today, April 8, at 3pm in Oxford University's Examination Schools, ahead of his keynote speech commencing at 3.35pm.