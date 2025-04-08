Jelly Roll to receive Goodwill Literacy Ambassador Award at UK event – details

8 April 2025, 11:43

Jelly Roll
Jelly Roll will receive his award today (April 8). Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Need a Favor’ singer will also give a keynote speech at the World Literacy Summit in Oxford.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jelly Roll will today (April 8) receive a special award from the World Literacy Foundation at their summit at Oxford University, UK.

The country singer is also set to give a keynote speech at the World Literacy Summit, where he is being recognised for his advocacy for literacy and education, particularly within the US justice system.

Jelly Roll will be given the biannual summit’s Goodwill Literacy Ambassador Award during today’s proceedings, where he will also give his keynote address.

The ‘Save Me’ singer will speak about his efforts to improve literacy within the American justice system, especially for young offenders, while opening up about his personal story of how he went from youth incarceration to music superstardom.

As a teenager, the Grammy-award winning musician was in and out of the US’ juvenile justice system, before he turned his life around by learning to read, and eventually became a hugely successful country rock and southern hip-hop artist.

Now 40, since his meteoric rise to fame with his 2020s albums Ballads of the Broken, Whitsitt Chapel and Beautifully Broken, the singer-songwriter and rapper has only increased his tireless work to improve the educational opportunities offered to those in places of incarceration.

Describing Jelly Roll as a “global influence on literacy,” the summit – which is being streamed online – says today’s session “will spotlight [Jelly Roll]’s remarkable journey and his continued dedication to empowering young people through education”.

Jessie Murph, Jelly Roll - Wild Ones (Official Video)

In a social media statement, it added: “Once a teenager in and out of prison – 40 times – Jelly Roll learned to read behind bars, a turning point that changed his life.

“He returned not just as an artist, but as an advocate, sharing his story, music, and mission to break the cycle of illiteracy – especially for the 70% of incarcerated youth who can’t read or write. A powerful reminder that literacy changes lives.”

The World Literacy Summit is a biannual global event hosted by the World Literacy Foundation in Oxford.

It brings together representatives from over 80 countries to teach and advocate about the vital importance of improving literacy levels around the world.

Jelly Roll’s award ceremony is expected to take place today, April 8, at 3pm in Oxford University's Examination Schools, ahead of his keynote speech commencing at 3.35pm.

Listen to Smooth Country

Latest Country Music News

See more Latest Country Music News

Blake Shelton ‘For Recreational Use Only’: Release date, tracklist and more

Blake Shelton ‘For Recreational Use Only’: Release date, tracklist and more

Morgan Wallen's new album will be released in May.

Morgan Wallen new album: I’m the Problem release date, songs, tour and more

Morgan Wallen

Morgan Wallen facts: Country singer's age, girlfriend, family and career revealed

Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini and Blake Shelton playing guitar on stage

CMA Fest 2025: When is it? Who’s performing? How to get tickets and more

Ella Langley, Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson lead ACM Awards nominees – see full list here!

Ella Langley, Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson lead ACM Awards nominations – see full list here!

Latest on Smooth

See more Latest on Smooth

Madonna and Elton John embracing and Madonna in 1984

Madonna and Elton John make big announcement as decades long feud comes to an end

Madonna

Elton John and David Furnish are proud fathers of Zachary, 8, and Elijah, 6.

Elton John's husband and children: Inside their family life and incredible love story

Elton John

Blondie drummer Clem Burke

Blondie drummer Clem Burke dies, aged 70

Blondie

Kelly Clarkson and her daughter River smiling on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Watch Kelly Clarkson’s mini-me daughter hilariously take control of her mum’s show

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson in 2018

Kelly Clarkson facts: Singer's age, husband, children, net worth and more revealed

Music

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Saturday Night Smooth

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Country Legends

Smooth Chill Lo-fi Focus

Smooth Podcast Picks

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

Vogue & Amber

Who We Are Now with Izzy & Richard Hammond

Never Have I Ever with Joel Dommett & Hannah Cooper