Watch tearful Jelly Roll debut surprise new look

21 November 2025, 12:51

Jelly Roll has shaved off his beard!
Jelly Roll has shaved off his beard! Picture: Alamy/Jelly Roll Instagram

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Amen’ singer is showing off a clean-shaven face for the first time in years.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jelly Roll’s beard is no more!

The ‘I Am Not Okay’ artist took to his social media channels on Thursday to reveal he has shaved his beard for the first time in his Country music career.

“I look like a ninja turtle!” the singer joked. “I thought my chin went at least a half inch further than it actually went.”

See Jelly Roll's transformation in the video below:

Jelly Roll emotional as he reacts to Grammy nominations

Explaining why he chose to shave off his beard in his full vlog, the musician said: “A lot of things change when you start losing weight, and you realise things, and one of the things I realised is I don’t know what I look like.

“I’ve had a beard to try and cover up my double chin... the last time my face was shaved, I was fresh out of jail,” he continued.

Losing his beard is just another step Jelly Roll has decided to take while celebrating his continued weight loss journey.

And as he shared in his vlog, part of the fun was surprising everyone with the new look, as only his wife Bunnie XO knew he was about to make the change.

How I REALLY Feel About The Grammys...

In his YouTube video, Jelly Roll gave an expanded update on his health goals, revealing that he and his good friend Greg (who helped inspired his weight-loss journey) have signed up to run the New York marathon next year.

While revealing his clean-shaven appearance to fans, Jelly Roll also reflected on his recent Grammy nominations.

Getting tearful, the 40-year-old opened up about how much the recognition meant to him, linking it to his faith.

“I know a lot of artists give the Grammys a lot of s*** but the truth is I feel honoured, I feel extremely grateful that the Recording Academy even considered us.

Jelly Roll backstage at the 2024 Grammys, at which he received his first nomination. He is up for three awards in 2026.
Jelly Roll backstage at the 2024 Grammys, at which he received his first nomination. He is up for three awards in 2026. Picture: Getty

“But I don’t think this has nothing to do with me or the Recording Academy frankly, I think this year it’s all Jesus baby,” he shared.

During his vlog, Jelly Roll and Bunnie also as he gave a tour of their newly renovated Nashville farm and farmhouse.

“This is everything I prayed for, times 50” he reflected emotionally at one point in the video.

The singer bought the farm in 2024 as a way of honouring his father, who died of cancer in 2019.

“I know if my father was alive, he’d be elated about all this,” Jelly Roll said.

Listen to Smooth Country

Latest Country Music News

See more Latest Country Music News

Zach Top, Lainey Wilson and Keith Urban at the 2025 CMA Awards.

CMA Awards 2025: All the best photos as winners revealed

Lainey Wilson will host the CMA awards tonight.

2025 CMA Awards announces first winners

Dolly Parton smiling

Why Dolly Parton is just getting started: 'I ain't got time to get old!'

Dolly Parton

Megan Moroney in 2025 and Cloud 9 album cover

Megan Moroney new album: Cloud 9 release date, songs and more

Watch Ella Langley and Morgan Wallen perform very special duet

Watch Ella Langley and Morgan Wallen perform very special duet

Latest on Smooth

See more Latest on Smooth

Brian May and Anita Dobson smiling through the years

Brian May and Anita Dobson’s 25-year marriage timeline

Queen

Brian May opened up about his health during a recent TV appearance.

Brian May opens up about ‘wake-up call’ health scares from past year

Queen

Bonnie Tyler

Bonnie Tyler facts: 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' singer's age, husband and career revealed

Music

Bonnie Tyler smiling

Bonnie Tyler 2026 UK tour: Venues, dates, how to get tickets and more

Music

Brian May playing guitar and smiling with Talia Dean by a Christmas tree.

Brian May releases ‘epic’ new Christmas song – listen here

Queen

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Saturday Night Smooth

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Country Legends

Smooth Chill Lo-fi Focus

Smooth Podcast Picks

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

Vogue & Amber

The News Agents

Never Have I Ever with Joel Dommett & Hannah Cooper