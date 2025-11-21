Watch tearful Jelly Roll debut surprise new look

Jelly Roll has shaved off his beard! Picture: Alamy/Jelly Roll Instagram

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Amen’ singer is showing off a clean-shaven face for the first time in years.

Jelly Roll’s beard is no more!

The ‘I Am Not Okay’ artist took to his social media channels on Thursday to reveal he has shaved his beard for the first time in his Country music career.

“I look like a ninja turtle!” the singer joked. “I thought my chin went at least a half inch further than it actually went.”

See Jelly Roll's transformation in the video below:

Jelly Roll emotional as he reacts to Grammy nominations

Explaining why he chose to shave off his beard in his full vlog, the musician said: “A lot of things change when you start losing weight, and you realise things, and one of the things I realised is I don’t know what I look like.

“I’ve had a beard to try and cover up my double chin... the last time my face was shaved, I was fresh out of jail,” he continued.

Losing his beard is just another step Jelly Roll has decided to take while celebrating his continued weight loss journey.

And as he shared in his vlog, part of the fun was surprising everyone with the new look, as only his wife Bunnie XO knew he was about to make the change.

How I REALLY Feel About The Grammys...

In his YouTube video, Jelly Roll gave an expanded update on his health goals, revealing that he and his good friend Greg (who helped inspired his weight-loss journey) have signed up to run the New York marathon next year.

While revealing his clean-shaven appearance to fans, Jelly Roll also reflected on his recent Grammy nominations.

Getting tearful, the 40-year-old opened up about how much the recognition meant to him, linking it to his faith.

“I know a lot of artists give the Grammys a lot of s*** but the truth is I feel honoured, I feel extremely grateful that the Recording Academy even considered us.

Jelly Roll backstage at the 2024 Grammys, at which he received his first nomination. He is up for three awards in 2026. Picture: Getty

“But I don’t think this has nothing to do with me or the Recording Academy frankly, I think this year it’s all Jesus baby,” he shared.

During his vlog, Jelly Roll and Bunnie also as he gave a tour of their newly renovated Nashville farm and farmhouse.

“This is everything I prayed for, times 50” he reflected emotionally at one point in the video.

The singer bought the farm in 2024 as a way of honouring his father, who died of cancer in 2019.

“I know if my father was alive, he’d be elated about all this,” Jelly Roll said.