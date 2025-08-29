Exclusive

Jordan Davis’ Learn the Hard Way: ‘Buy Dirt’ artist explains all about his new record

Jordan Davis' latest album came out in August. Picture: Press Release/Smooth Radio

By Hannah Watkin

Jordan Davis’ latest album may be called Learn the Hard Way, but the ‘Bar None’ singer hopes fans won't have to go through the same life lessons that inspired some of his latest tracks.

“If you can avoid learning things the hard way, that’d be the advice I would give!” Jordan joked with Smooth Country’s Eamonn Kelly when he visited the studio to celebrate his latest record.

“But yeah, there’s a common thread between a lot of these songs... somebody looking back, wishing they would have done something different,” he explained.

“There’s definitely that in my life where I look back and wish that I would have handled things different, whether it be through college, or moving to Nashville. I kind of had to learn some things the hard way,” he reflected.

Jordan Davis talks new album, life lessons and family

Still to this day, the 37-year-old feels he’s still learning some things the hard way while trying to balance his music career, touring and family life.

But life is good in the Davis household as the singer celebrates welcoming a fourth child to the family while also taking pride in his latest album's success.

Here’s everything there is to know about Jordan Davis’ latest album and tour news...

When was Learn the Hard Way released?

Learn the Hard Way was released on Friday, August 15.

Jordan released two singles ahead of his third studio album’s release: ‘I Ain’t Sayin’’ and ‘Bar None’.

Jordan Davis - I Ain't Sayin' (Official Music Video)

Alongside his work on his latest music, Jordan has also been kept busy at home as he and his wife Kristen welcomed their fourth child, a daughter called Sadie, in July.

While Jordan admitted: “She showed up at one of the busiest times of the year,” he was quick to add: “But she’s great, baby’s doing fine and mama’s doing good.

“Her brothers and sisters love her, so everybody’s happy at the Davis household,” he continued.

What is Learn the Hard Way’s tracklist?

There are 17 tracks on Learn the Hard Way, and these are:

Her Way or the Highway Bar None Mess with Missing You (with Carly Pearce) In Case You Missed It Ain’t Enough Road Son of a Gun Jesus Wouldn’t Do Learn the Hard Way I Ain’t Sayin’ Good Gone Bad Memory Don’t Mess Around Keeping the World Away Know You Like That Only All the Time Turn This Truck Around Louisiana Stick (with Marcus King) Muddy the Water

Following on from the success of his and Luke Bryan's collab 'Buy Dirt' in 2021, Learn the Hard Way features two more exciting collaborations – this time with singer-songwriters Carly Pearce and Marcus King.

Jordan Davis, Carly Pearce - Mess With Missing You (Live From The Steel Mill)

Is Jordan Davis coming to tour the UK?

Yes, Jordan Davis is set to tour the UK next year, following on from the US tour he has planned from September to October 2025.

Jordan Davis’ Ain’t Enough Road Tour’s 2026 UK dates are:

February 20 – Belfast, The SSE Arena

February 22 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

February 25 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

February 26 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

February 28 – London, OVO Arena Wembley

March 1 – Birmingham, O2 Academy Birmingham

March 2 – Birmingham, O2 Academy Birmingham

Reminiscing about his previous UK performances, Jordan praised UK crowds, revealing: “There’s no difference between the fans over here and States fans...

“I know some people say different things, but like I said, that show last year in London was one the rowdiest crowds I’ve ever had,” he added, smiling.

“I love being over here,” the ‘Jesus Wouldn’t Do’ singer told Eamonn. “It was such a big thing for us to build a fanbase over here from day one.”