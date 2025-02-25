Exclusive

Kane Brown has 'best of both worlds' with eight-month-old son Krewe: 'I'm a happy dad'

25 February 2025

Kane Brown has "best of both worlds" with eight-month-old son Krewe: "I'm a happy dad". Picture: Instagram

By Sian Hamer

Kane and Katelyn Brown welcomed their third child together last summer.

Kane Brown has had a busy start to 2025: he released his fourth studio album, The High Road, in January; collaborated with Jelly Roll on the duet 'Haunted'; and performed at the launch of this year's F1 season.

And things have been pretty busy for the 31-year-old at home, too.

Last year, the Brown family grew from four to five with the arrival of Kane's first son, Krewe Allen – brother to Kingsley and Kodi – who the singer shares with his wife of six years, Katelyn.

The last time Kane visited the Smooth Country studio in May 2024, he told Eamonn Kelly he was "pumped and nervous" for the arrival of his first son.

Life has changed a little since then...

Watch the interview with Kane Brown below!

Kane Brown opens up about family life with son Krewe and teases new music!

"It's a different feeling," Kane tells Eamonn when asked about his son. "I had two girls and that's a love of protection.

"For my son, I'm like... Let's get to the gym buddy, let's get working out," he jokes.

It was Christmas 2023 when the couple announced on Instagram they were expecting their third child together.

Krewe was born the following summer on June 18, 2024

"I've got the best of both worlds now and I'm just a happy dad," Kane said.

Brown will head to the UK later this year on his The High Road Tour.

The singer has announced dates for Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester and London.

Kane Brown's The High Road UK Tour dates:

  • October 5 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro
  • October 7 - Birmingham, Utilita Arena
  • October 8 - Manchester, O2 Apollo
  • October 10 - London, OVO Arena Wembley

Kane Brown interview: Country star says he's "pumped and nervous" for the birth of his first son

