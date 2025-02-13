Kane Brown is heading to the UK on tour! Dates, tickets and venues revealed

On Air Now
The Smooth Late Show with Martin Collins 10pm - 1am
13 February 2025, 14:00
Kane Brown has just announced a UK tour for 2025.
'One Thing Right' singer Kane Brown is heading to the UK this October on tour.
The 31-year-old country star has just announced dates for Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester and London for 2025.
Singers Dasha and Dylan Schneider will support Kane on all four of his UK dates, which close out the 'Backseat Driver' singer's European tour.
Pre-sale registration for Kane's UK shows is available now, with the official pre-sale beginning on Wednesday, February 19 at 10am local time. For more information, visit: www.kanebrownmusic.com/tour
Kane's visit to the UK this Autumn will follow him having toured across North America from March to August 2025.
The country star will also visit Cologne, Tilburg and Dublin this October before finishing his European dates in the UK.
Following the pre-sale (details above) tickets for Kane Brown's UK Tour will go on public sale on Friday, February 21 at 10am local time. For more information, visit: www.kanebrownmusic.com/tour
Kane Brown interview: Country star says he's "pumped and nervous" for the birth of his first son
See more Latest Country Music News