Kane Brown is heading to the UK on tour! Dates, tickets and venues revealed

Kane Brown will perform in Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester and London later this year. Picture: Kane Brown

By Sian Hamer

Kane Brown has just announced a UK tour for 2025.

'One Thing Right' singer Kane Brown is heading to the UK this October on tour.

The 31-year-old country star has just announced dates for Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester and London for 2025.

Singers Dasha and Dylan Schneider will support Kane on all four of his UK dates, which close out the 'Backseat Driver' singer's European tour.

Pre-sale registration for Kane's UK shows is available now, with the official pre-sale beginning on Wednesday, February 19 at 10am local time. For more information, visit: www.kanebrownmusic.com/tour

Pre-sale registration opens today (February 13). Picture: Press Release

Kane's UK Tour dates are:

October 5 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro

October 7 - Birmingham, Utilita Arena

October 8 - Manchester, O2 Apollo

October 10 - London, OVO Arena Wembley

Kane's visit to the UK this Autumn will follow him having toured across North America from March to August 2025.

The country star will also visit Cologne, Tilburg and Dublin this October before finishing his European dates in the UK.

Following the pre-sale (details above) tickets for Kane Brown's UK Tour will go on public sale on Friday, February 21 at 10am local time. For more information, visit: www.kanebrownmusic.com/tour