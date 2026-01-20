Who is Karley Scott Collins? The country singer being romantically linked to Keith Urban

20 January 2026, 13:55

Karley Scott Collins and Keith Urban
Karley Scott Collins and Keith Urban. Picture: Alamy

By Mayer Nissim

Supposed 'insiders' are claiming Keith and Karley are now a couple.

Australian-American country superstar Keith Urban has been a massive presence in the genre over the last quarter of a century, with seven of his dozen albums topping the US country charts.

He's also attracted a fair bit of attention for his personal life, especially since he got together with Nicole Kidman back in January 2005.

The couple married a year later and have two children together, but confirmed their separation last September, with their divorce being finalised earlier this month.

Immediately after the split, rumours inevitably started flying around about any new romantic dalliances either party might be entering into.

And the tabloids and gossip sites have leapt on the claim that Urban has hooked up with fellow musician Karley Scott Collins.

Who is Karley Scott Collins?

Karley Scott Collins - Bad Bad

Karley Scott Collins is an actress and country music singer.

She was born in Lake City, Florida, on December 14, 1999, just a couple of months after Urban released his second self-titled album, which heralded his breakthrough into the mainstream.

Karley celebrated her 26th birthday last year, a few months after the release of her own debut album Flight Risk on Sony Music Nashville.

She'd previously released a dozen odd singles and a couple of EPs on the same label.

Karley Scott Collins (and Alessandra Daniele) in The Hottie and the Nottie
Karley Scott Collins (and Alessandra Daniele) in The Hottie and the Nottie. Picture: Alamy

Before switching her focus to music, Collins had a career as an actor, starting when she was just six years old.

She had roles in The Class and Private Practice before playing Young Cristabel – Paris Hilton's character – in the critically panned The Hottie and the Nottie.

There was a sprinkling of roles after in everything from the Pulse horror movie sequels to Family Guy voice roles to fantasy adventure Once Upon a Time.

But it was when she had to learn how to play guitar as a nine-year-old for an audition that she decided to shift career paths, and she moved to Nashville in 2019 and earned a publishing deal.

What's the story behind Karley Scott Collins professional relationship with Keith Urban?

Karley Scott Collins - Write One (Official Lyric Video) ft. Keith Urban

The country music scene is often friendly and collaborative, with plenty of artists happy to work with one another for a mix of creative and commercial reasons.

Karley Scott Collins is no different, and after working with Roman Alexander ('Downtime') and Charles Kelley ('How Do You Do That'), she released the single 'Write One' in 2024, featuring Keith Urban.

Who’s ready for Keith Urban’s High and Alive tour?! I am!!!!

The title track from her second EP had been sent to Urban by producer Nathan Chapman, and the established star liked it enough to add his own vocals.

The relationship continued, and – alongside fellow support artists Alana Springsteen and Chase Matthew – she supported Keith on his High and Alive tour.

It's worth noting that it wasn't her first high-profile support slot, as she'd previously opened for country royalty Willie Nelson a year earlier.

What are these rumours that Karley Scott Collins and Keith Urban are having a fling all about?

Karley Scott Collins arrives at the 59th Annual Country Music Association Awards
Karley Scott Collins arrives at the 59th Annual Country Music Association Awards. Picture: Alamy

No one has said anything on the record about this supposed romantic relationship between Karley Scott Collins and Keith Urban.

There's also not an iota of actual evidence, either. No paparazzi shots or anything of the sort.

But in the Daily Mail at the weekend, supposed "insiders" claimed that Urban had swiftly moved on after his split from Kidman to find a new love.

"I hear he has someone," said the unidentified celeb whisperer. "People think they are even living together."

The paper continued, without backing it up at all with anything solid: "As to who this might be, speculation currently centers on beautiful, blonde country music star Karley Scott Collins."

What have Keith Urban and Karley Scott Collins said about these relationship rumours?

Karley Scott Collins laughs off rumours of a fling with Keith Urban
Karley Scott Collins laughs off rumours of a fling with Keith Urban. Picture: Instagram/karleyscottcollins

Keith Urban has kept a dignified silence on all this, seemingly declining to respond to the outlets who have kicked off this rumour mill.

And Karley has just laughed off the whole thing.

She shared a screengrab (see above) on her Instagram story on Sunday (January 18), reading: "Keith Urban moved in with GF Karley Scott Collins? Fresh speculation amid divorce."

Her response?

"Y'all this is absolutely RIDICULOUS and untrue," she said, adding a crying-laughing emoji for good measure.

Keith Urban reacts to signing a fan’s prosthetic leg

