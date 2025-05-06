Keith Urban to receive first live ACM Awards Triple Crown nod since 2010

6 May 2025, 13:15

Keith Urban smiling
Keith Urban is the latest country icon to receive the ACM Awards' Triple Crown. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘You’ll Think Of Me’ singer will receive the prestigious award at the Academy of Country Music Awards this week.

Keith Urban is the latest superstar country artist to receive the Academy of Country Music’s coveted Triple Crown Award.

The ‘Somebody Like You’ star will receive the special recognition gong at the 60th ACM Awards which are being held this Thursday (May 8).

The ACM’s Triple Crown Award is given to country stars who succeed in winning three distinct and prestigious ACM awards – New Artist of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Entertainer of the Year.

Keith, 57, won new artist back in 2001, Male Vocalist of the Year in 2005 (and again in 2006!) and Entertainer of the Year in 2019.

But it’s only now, at the Academy’s 60th ceremony, that the New Zealand-born artist will be presented with his Triple Crown award.

Keith’s Triple Crown celebration at this week’s upcoming awards show will mark the first time the special nod is given out at an ACM Awards ceremony since Carrie Underwood received the honour in 2010.

Other artists who have received the ACM’s Triple Crown in the past include Dolly Parton, Miranda Lambert, Brooks & Dunn and George Strait.

To celebrate Keith’s win, country stars Chris Stapleton, Megan Moroney and Brothers Osborne are set to play renditions of some of his most popular songs during this Thursday’s ACM awards show.

Keith Urban celebrates the release of his new album 'High'

In a statement announcing that Keith Urban would be the recipient of the Triple Crown at the 2025’s ACM Awards, the Academy said: “We’re thrilled to announce Keith Urban will be honoured with the ACM Awards Triple Crown Award.

“Congratulations, Keith — we can’t wait to celebrate this milestone with you at #ACM60,” their social media posts continued.

The ACM Awards 2025 will take place on Thursday, May 8 at Frisco, Texas’ Ford Center, and are being hosted by fellow country icon and ACM Awards Triple Crown winner Reba McEntire.

Ella Langley and Zach Top were announced as 2025's New Female and Male Artists of the Year awards winners last week, meanwhile the Red Clay Strays are this year's New Duo or Group of the Year.

