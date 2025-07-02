Did Keith Urban really QUIT interview after awkward relationship question?

We have the answer on whether Keith Urban really quit a recent interview call... Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Blue Ain’t Your Color’ singer reportedly hung up on a radio interview after being asked a question about his wife, Nicole Kidman.

Keith Urban has been making headlines recently for seemingly quitting an interview early.

The ‘To Love Somebody’ singer was chatting with Australian radio stars Hayley Pearson and Max Burford over Zoom on Tuesday, July 1, when the awkward incident occurred.

During the pair’s interview feature where they ask their guests “tricky” and “deeply personal” questions, Hayley asked the 57-year-old singer about his wife, Nicole Kidman.

“I watched a movie with her and Zac Efron recently, A Family Affair,” she said, to which Keith replied cordially: “Oh yeah, that’s a good one.”

Keith Urban celebrates the release of his new album 'High'

But when Hayley continued: “And I thought: 'What does Keith Urban think when he sees his beautiful wife with beautiful younger men like Zac Efron having these beautiful love scenes on TV and radio?'” the seasoned breakfast show host was met with literal radio silence.

“I think his team hung up on us because they didn’t want us to ask that question,” a voice then said on the call.

This confused Hayley and Max at the time, as both had felt Keith had reacted positively to the call.

And later in the day, the idea that Keith was responsible for pulling the call was called into question when a source told People magazine: “Keith did not hang up, period.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman at the Country Music Awards in May 2025. Picture: Alamy

“He doesn’t host his Zoom interviews. This is a complete nothingburger,” they continued, adding that Keith is a “very easygoing” interviewee who did not take issue with the subject.

Finally, this morning (Wednesday, July 2) Hayley and Max were able to definitively reveal that Keith did NOT quit their interview deliberately on Monday.

Inviting their station's content director Stephen Werner onto the show, he explained that the pair's interview with Keith simply cut out because they ran out of time to talk with the star - no drama required.

"The producers were getting texts, and you guys were having such a great time that you ran out of time," he explained, Sky News Australia reports.

"I don't even know if [Keith] heard the question... he didn't hang up on you," Stephen confirmed. "He went to another interview."

Nicole and Keith recently celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary.

Taking to social media, Nicole posted a sweet photo of the pair cosied up together behind the scenes of one of his shows, along with the caption “Happy Anniversary Baby.”