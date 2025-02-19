Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman’s LA home burglarized on Valentine’s Day, reports say

Keith and Nicole's property was reportedly targeted last Friday (February 14). Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The A-list showbiz couple and their family were not at home at the time of the burglary.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have become the latest in a long line of celebrity victims of burglaries, reports say.

According to a law enforcement source “familiar with the investigation” who spoke to NBC News, Keith and Nicole’s LA home was targeted on Valentine’s Day.

The break-in reportedly saw one or more suspects smash glass and ransack the pair’s property in the Beverly Hills Post Office area at around 8pm local time on Friday, February 14.

Thankfully, E! News have confirmed that neither Keith and Nicole nor their daughters Sunday and Faith were home at the time of the break-in.

Representatives for Keith and Nicole have yet to respond to news outlets’ requests for comment about the incident, news of which broke on Tuesday night (February 18).

The A-list celebrity couple are the latest in an increasingly long list of stars and other high-end Los Angeles residents whose homes have become targets for burglars over the past year.

In August 2024, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s Pacific Palisades guest house was burglarized.

English singer Jessie J’s LA mansion was robbed of $20,000 (around £15,900) worth of jewellery in October 2024.

Keith and Nicole's home was reportedly targeted this Valentine's Day. Picture: Getty

Sports stars such as NFL’s Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, and LAFC ‘soccer’ player Olivier Giroud’s homes have also been the victims of break-ins over the past few months.

Today (February 19) police charged seven in relation to the burglaries at Patrick and Travis’ homes last October.

While it is unclear how connected each high-end burglary is to the rest, it is evident that celebrity homes in the LA area are increasingly becoming targets for crime.

Stars such as Keith and Nicole who spend a considerable amount of time away from home while touring, filming, or attending industry events such as the Oscars or CMA awards seem particularly at risk from this kind of crime.