Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman split – everything we know so far

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are separating, reports say. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The country star and Hollywood actress have reportedly separated after 20 years together.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have split up after almost 20 years of marriage.

News of the pair’s separation was first reported by celebrity news website TMZ, and later confirmed by several other news outlets.

Sources say the couple, who married in 2006, have been living apart “since the beginning of summer”, and that the split was Keith’s decision.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman at the 60th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in May 2025. Picture: Alamy

According to TMZ, Nicole has been taking care of her and Keith’s two daughters since their split, and working on “holding the family together through this difficult time.”

The pair’s children, Sunday and Faith, are 17 and 14 years old respectively.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman first met in January 2005 at an event celebrating US and Australian relations, and the pair began dating a few months later.

The Australian-American stars married in June 2006 in Sydney.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban in 2007 at The Golden Compass film premiere. Picture: Getty

Keith and Nicole at the Oscars in 2015. Picture: Getty

They have since regularly been seen supporting each other at high-profile events, from film premieres to album tours, and all manner of awards shows.

The pair were most recently spotted together at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup game in Nashville in June 2025.

Prior to that, Nicole supported her husband at the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards in May, where Keith was awarded the prestigious ACM Triple Crown Award.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban watching a FIFA Club World Cup Group D match in Nashville in June 2025. Picture: Alamy

Keith and Nicole backstage at the 2025 ACMs. Picture: Getty

Since May this year, Keith has been busy on his High and Alive World Tour, which has led to him spending a lot of time away from his family.

Nicole, meanwhile, spent this summer in London filming the highly anticipated sequel to her and Sandra Bullock’s 1998 film, Practical Magic.

Before marrying Keith, Nicole was married to Tom Cruise from 1990 to 2001, and the pair share two adopted children: Isabella and Connor.