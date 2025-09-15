Have Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes split? Source close to pair reveals they have

Have Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes split? Source close to pair reveals they have. Picture: Getty

By Sian Hamer

The couple "gave it their all".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes have reportedly broken up after almost three years together.

The pair, who went public with their romance in 2023, are no longer an item.

“They’re two adults who gave it their all and tried to do everything they could to make it work, but ultimately couldn’t. It happens," a source told People magazine.

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes have reportedly split. Picture: Getty

The split has come as a surprise to fans; it was only two days ago when Chase penned a touching birthday tribute to his then-girlfriend on Instagram.

"Although you keep saying you’re not excited for 32, id say I’m lookin forward to more of this," the Outer Banks actor captioned a carousel of photos.

He ended the message with: "Happy birthday my love."

When did Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes first start dating?

Rumours that Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes were dating first started in January 2023, when Chase shared a photo of the pair looking cosy at an American football game.

Three months later, in April, the singer and actor made their red carpet debut at the CMT Awards, confirming that they were a couple.

Kelsea and Chase haven't been shy about sharing their relationship on social media.

Both of their Instagram profiles are filled with loved-up snaps of each other.

Kelsea and Chase made their red carpet debut as a couple in 2023. Picture: Getty

What have Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes said about their split?

So fair, neither Kelsea Ballerini or Chase Stokes has made a statement about their break up.

The only person who has addressed their reported split is a source close to the pair, via People magazine.