Exclusive

When Kelsea Ballerini fangirled over Noah Kahan before 'Cowboys Cry Too' collaboration

25 October 2024, 09:21

When Kelsea Ballerini fangirled over Noah Kahan before 'Cowboys Cry Too' collaboration
When Kelsea Ballerini fangirled over Noah Kahan before 'Cowboys Cry Too' collaboration. Picture: Getty

By Sian Moore

When Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan crossed paths at the Grammys, Kelsea couldn't quite believe the singer knew who she was.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It was a 'fangirl' moment, Kelsea Ballerini describes, when she met Noah Kahan at the Grammys earlier this year.

"Immediately I was like, oh my God, he knows my songs," Kelsea tells Smooth Country's Eamonn Kelly. "So we just connected over songwriting."

Fast forward a few weeks and Kelsea has already pitched the 'Stick Season' singer something she's been working on.

The song? 'Cowboys Cry Too', of course.

"I texted it to him a couple of weeks later and I was like, you know, I don't know if this connects with you," Kelsea says, "but if it does, I would really, really love if you would write your perspective into the second verse."

When Kelsea Ballerini fangirled over Noah Kahan
When Kelsea Ballerini fangirled over Noah Kahan. Picture: Getty

Despite fangirling when their paths crossed, Kelsea admits she wasn't nervous to send the song over.

"I'm very comfortable with the idea that the worst that can happen is they say no," the 31-year-old explains.

"The truth is, I've said no to artists that I love because the timeline doesn't work out or I have another collab that would compromise me being able to show up for that one or whatever.

"So it's it's very okay, you know, and I would rather shoot my shot every day of the week because the worst that can happen is it doesn't work out."

Kelsea has just released her latest album, Patterns, which she describes as an “accurate snapshot” of her life.

Kelsea Ballerini talks about performing at Madison Square Garden
Kelsea Ballerini talks about performing at Madison Square Garden. Picture: Getty

Kelsea Ballerini reveals new album teasers and her country idols

And she's giving the album an incredible launch at one of the world's most prestigious venues: Madison Square Garden.

Is Kelsea nervous about performing in such an iconic arena?

"Listen, I love shooting for the moon in the stars," she says. "I'm gutsy. I'm like, let's go for it."

But being gutsy didn't stop the singer from having some nerves when tickets for the one-night-only concert went on sale.

"I haven't toured this year because I had to make the record. I was doing The Voice, all these things, and so not touring for a year and then putting up Madison Square Garden for a record that hasn't come out yet...

"I was shaking in my boots."

Kelsea adds: "I was like, can we pull this off? And just to see that people still care and still want to come see your show, and just trust that the new music is going to be something that they want to invest in, it means a lot to me."

Listen to Smooth Country

Latest Country Music News

See more Latest Country Music News

Country music superstar Zach Bryan will headline BST Hyde Park in 2025.

BST Hyde Park 2025: Country superstar Zach Bryan to headline his first ever UK festival

Morgan Wallen

Morgan Wallen tries "something different" with new single 'Love Somebody'

The Grand Ole Opry to celebrate milestone 100th birthday with special Royal Albert Hall concert

The Grand Ole Opry to celebrate milestone 100th birthday with special Royal Albert Hall concert
Kevin Costner and Modern West

Kevin Costner makes his musical comeback and it's for a very good cause

Music

In a new interview with Jennifer Hudson, Gwen Stefani reveals how Blake Shelton reminds her why she loves him so much, each and every day.

Gwen Stefani reveals what Blake Shelton does each day to remind her why she fell in love with him

Latest on Smooth

See more Latest on Smooth

The ever mysterious and magical Kate Bush has said she's "very keen" to make a new album in a rare new interview.

Kate Bush opens up on plans for a new album: "I’ve felt really ready to start doing something new"

Music

In 1997 at their one-off Las Vegas concert, the Bee Gees paid tribute to their late brother Andy Gibb by performing one of his own songs.

When the Bee Gees performed an Andy Gibb song as a tear-jerking tribute to their late brother

Bee Gees

Lionel Richie is coming to the UK next summer! Venues and dates revealed

Get Lionel Richie pre-sale tickets here! Singer's UK 2025 tour dates and venues revealed

Lionel Richie

Footage of the "ultimate jam" backstage whilst rehearsing for Joni Mitchell's highly-anticipated concerts at the Hollywood Bowl recently sees her sing along with Elton John, Chappell Roan and more.

Watch Elton John rehearse with Joni Mitchell backstage with all-star lineup ahead of the ‘Joni Jam’

Elton John

Priscilla Presley's twin granddaughters Harper and Finley recent turned 16, and she thinks it's "unbelievable" how fast they've grown up.

Priscilla Presley says it's 'unbelievable' that her twin granddaughters have turned 16

Elvis Presley

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Country Hot Hits

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

Take That: This Life

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents