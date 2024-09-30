Kris Kristofferson: Tributes pour in from Barbra Streisand, Dolly Parton and more

The music world has paid tribute to the late legend, Kris Kristofferson. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Thomas Edward

Country music has lost a true icon.

On Saturday 29th September 2024, Kris Kristofferson died surrounded by his family at the age of 88.

His impact on country music has been felt through the ages, taking the Nashville sound and incorporating greater artistic themes.

Kristofferson wrote countless staples of the genre, which is why he was so celebrated by his peers and his many fans worldwide.

Now the music world is sending out tributes to Kris and his family, including his many friends, musical collaborators and on-screen co-stars.

The likes of Barbra Streisand, Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Sheryl Crow, Leann Rimes, Lukas Nelson, and Russell Crowe have all paid their respects to the late musician.

Barbra Streisand took to her Instagram to recall how she met Kris for the very first time, and how they'd later go on to star in the 1976 version of A Star Is Born together.

"The first time I saw Kris performing at the Troubadour club in L.A. I knew he was something special," she wrote in the caption, next to a picture of them together in the musical film.

"My thoughts go to Kris’ wife, Lisa who I know supported him in every way possible."

Likewise Dolly Parton, who has collaborated musically with Kristofferson as well as starring opposite on the silver screen in 2012 film Joyful Noise, wrote a poignant post.

In a simple black-and-white image with her signature, Dolly posted: "What a great loss, What a great writer, What a great actor, What a great friend. I will always love you, Dolly."

Reba McEntire also wrote: "What a gentleman, kind soul, and a lover of words. I am so glad I got to meet him and be around him. One of my favorite people. Rest in peace, Kris."

Leann Rimes posted a gorgeous photo of herself and Kris, writing: "an epic human with the biggest heart ♥️ you will be so, so missed. rest easy, my friend."

Lukas Nelson, son of Willie Nelson who Kris was a member of outlaw country supergroup The Highwaymen, posted a cute image of him with Kris when he was just a baby.

"This is me and @kkristofferson when we first met," Lukas wrote. "Kris helped me to believe in myself as a songwriter when I was a boy.

"Other than my father, he was my greatest inspiration. He embodied humility and kindness, and carried his grace into his words and music with unique eloquence."

This is me and @kkristofferson when we first met. Kris helped me to believe in myself as a songwriter when I was a boy.

Other than my father, he was my greatest inspiration.

It is hard to imagine a world without Kris Kristofferson in it. Knowing and singing with him has been one of the greatest blessings of my life. I feel certain he will be holding court in heaven. RIP Kris. You will be missed. 💔



Both Sheryl Crow and Russell Crowe also took to social media to share their tributes to the late music icon.

Sheryl posted a photo of her and Kris, writing: "It is hard to imagine a world without Kris Kristofferson in it.

"Knowing and singing with him has been one of the greatest blessings of my life. I feel certain he will be holding court in heaven. RIP Kris. You will be missed. 💔"

Likewise, Russell Crowe kept it poetic and heartfelt, writing on his Twitter/X account: "Kris Kristofferson. What a life he led. Good company. Great man. See you down the road old mate."