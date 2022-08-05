Lady A cancel entire tour for member Charles Kelley's battle with sobriety

Lady A announce a cancellation of their tour. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Lady A singer Charles Kelley's "journey to sobriety" has led to the country band to postpone their Request Line Tour.

The trio announced on social media on Thursday (August 4) that they hope to hit the road again in 2023.

"We are a band, but more importantly ... we're family," the press release reads.

"We're proud to say that Charles has embarked on a journey to sobriety. So, right now in order to be the healthiest, strongest and most creative band we can be, Lady A will take the time with the support of our families and team of professionals to walk through this together."

Lady A have spoken about Charles's issues in the past. Previously, he admitted to drinking too much, which led to a confrontation between his wife Cassie, as well as bandmates Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood.

"At the time it was, it pissed me off," he told Pop Culture in 2019. "I look back and I'm like, if they had not done that, who was going to do it, you know? Because my wife could tell me all she wanted to but until you've got your bandmates (speaking up), you're like, 'Oh s**t I've got, I've got to control this'."

Lady A also recorded the song 'Be Patient With My Love' from their Ocean album, which explored his battle with sobriety.

"I've definitely had an interesting spiritual journey over the past year or so," Charles told Taste of Country in 2019. "And honest conversations about a lot of stuff to be honest with you — my drinking over the past several years and getting that in control. It's brought us closer to actually have those conversations."



The Request Line Tour was et sto begin on August 13 in Nashville, and was to continue until October. The band have said that information about ticket refunds will be coming soon.