Lainey Wilson announces engagement to boyfriend Devlin ‘Duck’ Hodges

Lainey Wilson has got engaged to her boyfriend of almost four years. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Hannah Watkin

The Grammy and CMA award-winning artist took to her social media to share the wonderful news.

Lainey Wilson has revealed that she and her boyfriend of three years Devlin ‘Duck’ Hodges are engaged.

The ‘Things a Man Oughta Know’ singer announced the pair’s news via social media, posting several photos of her and Duck on her Instagram along with the caption “4x4xU forever.”

Lainey’s caption references her love song ‘4x4xU’, which is believed to have been inspired by her romance to the former Pittsburgh quarterback.

In a 2024 interview with Rolling Stone, Lainey described the song as being about “finding that someone that gives you the comfort and peace of home anywhere in the world as long as you’re by their side.”

In their engagement photos, the happy couple are shown mid-proposal as well as celebrating the moment afterwards, with Lainey taking the latter opportunity to show off the huge diamond ring now on her finger.

It appears the proposal had a country theme, as Devlin also posed for a pic with what seems to be a small western hat which may have hidden the ring!

Lainey met Duck in 2021, but the pair only went public with their relationship in 2023.

The ‘Wildflowers and Wild Horses’ singer told People in June 2023 that she had chosen to keep the pair’s romance a secret for a while to ensure her partner was “in it for the right reasons.”

Happy to find that her now husband-to-be was not just dating her for the fame, since the pair first stepped out together at the ACMs in May 2023 they have made several more public appearances at events together.