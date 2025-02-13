Lainey Wilson announces engagement to boyfriend Devlin ‘Duck’ Hodges

13 February 2025, 11:14

Lainey Wilson and Devlin 'Duck' hodges
Lainey Wilson has got engaged to her boyfriend of almost four years. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Hannah Watkin

The Grammy and CMA award-winning artist took to her social media to share the wonderful news.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lainey Wilson has revealed that she and her boyfriend of three years Devlin ‘Duck’ Hodges are engaged.

The ‘Things a Man Oughta Know’ singer announced the pair’s news via social media, posting several photos of her and Duck on her Instagram along with the caption “4x4xU forever.”

Lainey’s caption references her love song ‘4x4xU’, which is believed to have been inspired by her romance to the former Pittsburgh quarterback.

In a 2024 interview with Rolling Stone, Lainey described the song as being about “finding that someone that gives you the comfort and peace of home anywhere in the world as long as you’re by their side.”

In their engagement photos, the happy couple are shown mid-proposal as well as celebrating the moment afterwards, with Lainey taking the latter opportunity to show off the huge diamond ring now on her finger.

It appears the proposal had a country theme, as Devlin also posed for a pic with what seems to be a small western hat which may have hidden the ring!

Lainey Wilson interview: Childhood, collaboration dreams, Yellowstone debut and more

Lainey met Duck in 2021, but the pair only went public with their relationship in 2023.

The ‘Wildflowers and Wild Horses’ singer told People in June 2023 that she had chosen to keep the pair’s romance a secret for a while to ensure her partner was “in it for the right reasons.”

Happy to find that her now husband-to-be was not just dating her for the fame, since the pair first stepped out together at the ACMs in May 2023 they have made several more public appearances at events together.

Listen to Smooth Country

Latest Country Music News

See more Latest Country Music News

Kane Brown is heading to the UK on tour! Dates, tickets and venues revealed

Kane Brown is heading to the UK on tour! Dates, tickets and venues revealed

Lainey Wilson in 2023

Lainey Wilson facts: Country singer's age, songs, boyfriend, family and career explained

Shaboozey smiling and waving to crowds while performing with a guitar

Who is Shaboozey? A Bar Song (Tipsy) singer’s age, real name, relationships and more explained
Dolly Parton and Sabrina Carpenter smiling

Dolly Parton to join Sabrina Carpenter for Short n’ Sweet deluxe album duet – all details

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton smiling with a guitar.

Dolly: An Original Musical - Dolly Parton’s new Broadway show dates, tickets, and more details

Dolly Parton

Latest on Smooth

See more Latest on Smooth

Sting and Trudie performing on stage in 2012.

Sting and wife Trudie sing sweet couple's duet at charity concert – watch

Sting

The Jacksons performing on stage and a poster for their upcoming shows.

The Jacksons announce first UK concerts since Tito Jackson death

Music

Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Gray as Johnny and Baby in Dirty Dancing.

Why Patrick Swayze NEVER agreed to a Dirty Dancing sequel

TV & Film

The Bee Gees photographed smiling with their wives.

Who were the Bee Gees' wives? Barry, Maurice and Robin’s relationships explained

Bee Gees

Barry Gibb performs romantic tribute to wife Linda in rare concert clip – watch

Barry Gibb performs romantic tribute to wife Linda in rare concert clip – watch

Barry Gibb

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Saturday Night Smooth

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Country Legends

Smooth Chill Lo-fi Focus

Smooth Podcast Picks

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

Vogue & Amber

Who We Are Now with Izzy & Richard Hammond

Never Have I Ever with Joel Dommett & Hannah Cooper