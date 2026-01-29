Lainey Wilson: Keepin’ Country Cool documentary announced for Netflix – all the details

29 January 2026, 13:04

Lainey Wilson
Lainey Wilson's latest documentary will premiere on Netflix! Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Heart Like A Truck’ singer’s latest behind-the-scenes project will be released this spring.

Lainey Wilson’s latest documentary about life as one of modern Country’s biggest stars has been acquired by Netflix.

Lainey Wilson: Keepin’ Country Cool will be released on the streaming platform on April 22.

According to Deadline, the film “captures a pivotal moment in her career” as she proves that “staying true to yourself can lead to major success”.

Celebrating the news in a statement released yesterday (January 28), Lainey said: “I couldn’t be more excited that this documentary is going to be on Netflix.

Lainey Wilson - Wildflowers and Wild Horses (Official Music Video)

“This was such a special project to make, and I hope that folks who watch it see that no dream is too big and that staying true to who you are will always lead you exactly where you’re meant to be.”

The film is directed by Amy Scott, who added: “What began as a fever dream project became an intimate journey with one of the most dynamic and fascinating artists of today.

“Lainey’s story is deeply personal, wildly inspiring, and rooted in authenticity, and I can’t imagine a better platform to share it with the world.”

This documentary news follows the release of Lainey’s previous documentary, Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country, on ABC in 2024.

'Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country' will start streaming on Hulu May 29

Lainey Wilson interview: Childhood, collaboration dreams, Yellowstone debut and more

It also follows the opening of an exhibit about Lainey Wilson’s rise to fame at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville.

The multi-ACM award winner was honoured with an exhibit on her life last summer.

Lainey Wilson: Tough as Nails remains at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum until June 2026.

