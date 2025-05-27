Watch Lainey Wilson perform new song 'Somewhere Over Laredo' at 2025 American Music Awards

By Sian Hamer

The 'Whirlwind' singer gave a stunning rendition of her new track at the award ceremony.

Lainey Wilson treated fans to a performance of her brand-new song 'Somewhere Over Laredo' at the 2025 American Music Awards.

The 33-year-old singer's bonus track from her Whirlwind follow-up album pays tribute to Judy Garland's 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow', inspired by Texas.

Wilson was one of the acts on last night's (May 26) stellar line-up, which also included Sir Rod Stewart, Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, and Benson Boone.

Watch Lainey Wilson's performance of 'Somewhere Over Laredo' below!

Lainey Wilson - Somewhere Over Laredo (Live from 2025 American Music Awards)

Lainey wore an all-white ensemble – including her customary flares – as she performed with a bejewelled microphone stand.

Wilson was nominated in the Favourite Female Country Artist category but lost out to Beyoncé, who also bagged the award for Favourite Country Album with her COWBOY CARTER album.

Post Malone and Morgan Wallen walked away with the Favourite Country Song award for their 'I Had Some Help' duet.

Favourite Country Group or duo went to Dan + Shay, who fought off competition from Old Dominion, Zac Brown Band, Parmalee, and The Red Clay Strays.

Lainey was one of the big winners at the Academy of Country Music Awards earlier this month.

The '4x4xU' singer bagged Entertainer of the Year, Female Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for Whirlwind, and Artist-Songwriter of the Year.

Lainey Wilson's forthcoming Whirlwind Deluxe album is available from August 22.

