Lainey Wilson Tough as Nails: Country Music Hall of Fame exhibit dates, how to get tickets and more

18 June 2025, 12:52

Lainey Wilson smiling and performing
Lainey Wilson is getting her own exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Watkin

The Bell Bottom Country star is getting an exhibit dedicated to her rise to country music stardom.

Lainey Wilson is the latest country music star to be honoured with an exhibit about her life at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

Past exhibitions have focused on stars from the original Queen of Country Loretta Lynn to more recent big names such as Kacey Musgraves, Luke Combs and Eric Church.

Now it’s recent multi-ACM award-winner Lainey’s turn to be the focus of a special show at the downtown Nashville location.

Lainey performing in New York City in 2024
Lainey performing in New York City in 2024. Picture: Alamy

Here’s everything there is to know about the Lainey Wilson: Tough as Nails exhibit...

What is the Lainey Wilson Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum exhibit about?

Lainey Wilson: Tough as Nails explores Lainey’s “ascent to stardom and her identity as both a pragmatic farmer’s daughter and the free-spirited originator of ‘bell bottom country,’” the museum’s exhibit synopsis reads.

The exhibit will feature several of Lainey’s outfits and memorabilia from her tours, plus an exclusive look at a journal she owned when she was 16, and in which she wrote of her dreams to become a famous country music artist.

In a statement released along with the exhibit announcement, Lainey shared: “It’s a dream come true to have my own exhibit in the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, and such an incredible honour to be included next to so many of my heroes and legendary artists.

“These past few years have been a complete whirlwind, and it’s going to be really amazing to see the whole journey captured in the exhibit, along with some special items from growing up in Louisiana,” she teased.

“I can’t wait to see how it turned out and for my family, friends and fans to check it out.”

Lainey Wilson interview: Childhood, collaboration dreams, Yellowstone debut and more

When will the Lainey Wilson Country Music Hall of Fame exhibit run to?

Lainey Wilson: Tough as Nails will open at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum from July 18, 2025, until June 30, 2026.

The exhibit will be open all day during the museum’s opening hours, which are 9am to 5pm daily.

Lainey Wilson - Somewhere Over Laredo (Performance Video)

How do I get tickets to see the Lainey Wilson: Tough as Nails exhibit?

The Lainey Wilson: Tough as Nails exhibit is not ticketed.

However, anyone wanting to visit will need to purchase tickets for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum before entering.

Tickets are available for advance purchase here, and are free to members.

