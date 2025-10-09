Luke Combs makes history with HUGE My Kinda Saturday Night world tour – all details

Luke Combs has announced two incredible UK tour dates for 2026. Picture: Getty/Press Release

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Where the Wild Things Are’ singer will perform across North America and Europe in 2026.

Luke Combs is set to make history on his huge 2026 My Kinda Saturday Night world tour.

Announced today (October 9) after a week of teasing, it’s been confirmed the ‘Fast Car’ singer will be the first country star to headline a show at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Other incredible local locations featured on his 2026 stadium tour include Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium and Ireland’s Slane Castle.

The huge tour will see Luke travel across Europe, Canada and the US in 2026, performing 16 shows in total.

For his performances, Luke will be joined by a host of talented support acts: Dierks Bentley, The Script, Thomas Rhett, The Castellows, The Teskey Brothers, Jake Worthington, Ty Myers and Thelma & James.

Luke Combs’ My Kinda Saturday Night UK & Ireland tour dates are:

Saturday, July 18th – Slane Castle, County Meath, Ireland (supported by: The Script, Ty Myers and The Castellows)

Saturday, July 25th – Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, UK (supported by: The Teskey Brothers, Ty Myers and The Castellows)

Saturday, August 1st – Wembley Stadium, London, UK (supported by: Thomas Rhett, Ty Myers and The Castellows)

Tickets for Luke Combs’ My Kinda Saturday Night world tour will go on general sale at 10am local time on Friday, October 17.

A presale will also run for Luke's fan club The Bootleggers, from 10am local time on Tuesday, October 14.

Luke Combs performing at Lollapalooza Festival 2025. Picture: Getty

What are all of Luke Combs' My Kinda Saturday Night world tour dates?

March 21st – Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada (with Dieks Bentley, Ty Myers and Thelma and James)

April 4th – Carl Smith Center (Scott Stadium), Charlottesville, Virginia (with Dierks Bentley, Ty Myers, Jake Worthington and Thelma & James)

April 11th – Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, Iowa (with Dierks Bentley, Ty Myers, Jake Worthington and Thelma & James)

April 18th – Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana (with Dierks Bentley, Ty Myers, Jake Worthington and Thelma & James)

April 25th – Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio (with Dierks Bentley, Ty Myers, Jake Worthington and Thelma & James)

May 2nd – Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tennessee (with Dierks Bentley, Ty Myers, Jake Worthington and Thelma & James)

May 9th – Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, Norman, Oklahoma (with Dierks Bentley, Ty Myers, Jake Worthington and Thelma & James)

May 16th – Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin (with Dierks Bentley, Ty Myers, Jake Worthington and Thelma & James)

May 30th – Parc-Jean Drapeau, Montreal, Quebec (with Dierks Bentley, Ty Myers, Jake Worthington and Thelma & James)

June 6th – Rogers Stadium, Toronto, Ontario (with Dierks Bentley, Ty Myers, Jake Worthington and Thelma & James)

July 4th – Ullevi, Gothenburg, Sweden (with The Script, Ty Myers and The Castellows)

July 7th – Accor Arena, Paris, France (with Ty Myers and The Castellows)

July 11th – Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, The Netherlands (with The Script, Ty Myers and The Castellows)

July 18th – Slane Castle, County Meath, Ireland (with The Script, Ty Myers and The Castellows)

July 25th – Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland (with The Teskey Brothers, Ty Myers and The Castellows)

August 1st – Wembley Stadium, London, UK (with Thomas Rhett, Ty Myers and The Castellows)

Luke’s tour announcement follows his recent The Prequel EP release, which featured a teasy three songs that will appear on his next album.

That album – Luke's sixth overall – is expected out next year as well, meaning 2026 is shaping up to be an incredible year for Luke and his fans.