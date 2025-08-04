Luke Combs brings out Alex Warren for spellbinding live ‘Ordinary’ cover – watch here

Luke Combs is the first country artist to headline Lollapalooza Festival.
Luke Combs is the first country artist to headline Lollapalooza Festival. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Back in the Saddle’ singer invited Alex to share the stage with him at Lollapalooza.

Luke Combs and Alex Warren’s joint performance of ‘Ordinary’ at Lollapalooza is a must-see moment for any country fan.

While making history as the Chicago festival’s first country headliner, Luke – who has just made his triumphant return to music – was humbly determined not to take up all the limelight on Friday (July 31).

After getting everyone pumped up with performances of songs including ‘1, 2 Many’, ‘When It Rains It Pours’ and ‘Where the Wild Things Are’, the 35-year-old artist began singing a cover of Alex’s well-known single.

Alex then walked out to join Luke during the song’s second verse, as the crowd screamed and cheered in surprise.

Alex Warren and Luke Combs sing together

“I need this somewhere streamable asap,” was one person’s reaction on social media after the performance.

“Is there any song that you can’t cover? LOVE this Luke” another penned.

Alex had just finished performing his own set on the festival’s smaller Tito’s stage when he joined Luke on the Bud Light stage on Friday.

After the two performed ‘Ordinary’ together, Alex then sang a cover of Luke’s track ‘She Got The Best of Me’.

Writing on Instagram after joining Luke on stage at Lollapalooza, Alex reflected modestly: “I wish one day I have an ounce of talent that you have Luke, blessed to be able to share a stage with you.”

He also shared a behind-the-scenes video of the pair rehearsing before the show, with the starstruck caption: “HOW IS LIFE EVEN REAL?!”

Alex’s promotion from Tito’s to Luke’s headline stage was made extra emotional by the reflections Luke shared about his music journey at the start of his set.

“Six years ago I played at one o’clock in the afternoon on that stage right over there [Tito’s],” he recalled.

“I remember looking over here and thinking ‘Man, no way.’ S*** here we are, baby. I never would’ve in a million years imagined my life would’ve turned out this way.”

Who knows, perhaps Alex will follow in Luke’s footsteps and headline a Lollapalooza date of his own in the future.

