Luke Combs is ‘Back in the Saddle’: Watch NASCAR-themed comeback here

Luke Combs has released his first solo single in over a year. Picture: Alamy/Press Release

By Hannah Watkin

The award-winning ‘Beer Never Broke My Heart’ singer has raced back onto the country scene.

Luke Combs may have "been gone for a little too long", but the ‘Where the Wild Things Are’ star is well and truly back with his roaring new single, ‘Back in the Saddle’.

Over a year on from his last solo release, and following several recent successful collaborations with artists including Bailey Zimmerman and Post Malone, Luke debuted his next album’s lead single on Friday, July 25.

And while we still know little about the 35-year-old's much-anticipated sixth record, ‘Back in the Saddle’ suggests it will be a return to the loud and riotous sound he is known for, after exploring his quieter side on 2024’s Fathers & Sons.

Watch the 'Back in the Saddle' music video below:

Luke Combs - Back in the Saddle (Official Music Video)

Speaking to fans via Instagram ahead of ‘Back in the Saddle’ getting released on Friday, the proud father of two opened up about his excitement at getting back into releasing new music.

“Obviously I’ve been working on this new record for a long time,” he said.

“I’ve got this lead single coming out – I'm just jazzed man... I just wanted to say that I'm real thankful for you guys, [and] I’m real thankful for this next phase of whatever the music is, or turns into.”

Luke has been teasing ‘Back in the Saddle’ since June, sharing behind the scenes snaps of himself recording the track in the studio, going over it at home, and recording the song’s music video.

For the latter project, Luke teamed up with NASCAR legends Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Richard Petty to shoot a celebratory video which saw both drivers get ‘back in the saddle’ to race again.

The video perfectly captures the message of Luke’s new anthem, which stresses that “like some old cowboy who dug his way out of his grave” the singer has “pulled up his boots, put his pistol on his hip” and is ready to go again.