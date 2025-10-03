Luke Combs new album: Release date news, tracks, speculation and more

Luke Combs is gearing up to release his next album. Picture: Luke Combs/Alamy

By Hannah Watkin

After fans were given a ‘prequel’ to Luke Combs’ sixth album in October 2025, here’s everything we know so far about the record.

Luke Combs is getting ready to release his sixth album.

The ‘Fast Car’ singer's last record, Fathers & Sons, provided a touching departure from his signature sound, but the singer is expected to return to his more boisterous self for album number six.

In October 2025, Luke released a teaser EP called The Prequel and gave us our biggest hint yet about what fans can expect from his new record.

Here’s everything we know so far...

When will Luke Combs release his next album?

Luke performing at the Grand Ole Opry: Live in London in September 2025. Picture: Alamy

While a specific release date for Luke’s upcoming studio album has not yet been revealed, Luke teased his new album “will be out early next year” when he announced The Prequel EP.

What is Luke Combs’ sixth album called?

We don’t know the name of Luke Combs’ next album yet.

Following on from the very personal Fathers & Sons which he released in 2024, the record is expected to be a return to the Luke Combs sound fans are most accustomed to, made famous through songs like ‘Beautiful Crazy’ and ‘My Kinda Folk’.

Luke Combs - 15 Minutes (Official Studio Video)

What songs are on Luke Combs’ new album’s tracklist?

We don’t know all of the tracks which will feature on Luke Combs’ new album, but we do know a few.

In October 2025, Luke released an EP called The Prequel which features three tracks that he says will feature on his next album.

These are ‘Days Like These’, ‘15 Minutes’ and ‘My Kinda Saturday Night’.

Luke Combs - My Kinda Saturday Night (Official Studio Video)

Talking about the new tracks in a reel posted to his Instagram, Luke shared he was "nervous" about sharing them with fans, but "really confident" in the tracks.

He also teased there's "tons of new music to come" soon, which he's been working on while spending time with his wife and kids.

It’s assumed that Luke’s recent comeback single ‘Back in the Saddle’ will feature on album number six.

And to discover more songs that might make it on the record, fans need only visit a somewhat secret Instagram which Luke set up and shared with his fanbase to get their opinions on some of his recent demo tracks.

Luke Combs - Days Like These (Official Studio Video)

@lcombs77 has snippets of 14 possible songs uploaded to its main page.

The account is captioned: “Crowdsourcing songs for my next album,” suggesting Luke will be choosing at least one or two of album number six’s songs from the ones his fans show the most love for on this account.

Every track has its fans, but as of October 2025, 'A Man was Born', 'Some Bar' and 'Always Gonna Be' are the most liked. 'Stay' also has a lot of people talking about it.

Will Luke Combs be going on tour in 2026?

Yes, Luke has confirmed he will be going on a new tour starting in 2026.

Luke is heading back out on tour next year. Picture: Getty

Alongside the release of The Prequel’s three tracks, Luke revealed that his next tour would be named after his new song ‘My Kinda Saturday Night’.

“I’ll have more news on that very soon,” he shared, suggesting Luke’s My Kinda Saturday Night Tour dates may be the next piece of news the ‘Beer Never Broke My Heart’ singer will share.