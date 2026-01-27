Are Tim McGraw, Morgan Wallen, Eric Church and HARDY releasing a joint album?

What are Tim McGraw, Morgan Wallen, HARDY and Eric Church planning? Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

Here’s everything we know so far about the four stars' cryptic ‘McArthur’ project...

Tim McGraw, Morgan Wallen, Eric Church and HARDY have fans speculating a joint album may be on the way.

On Monday (January 26) the four country stars all took to social media to share very similar posts, all of which featured identical backgrounds and text, and introduced different members of a ‘McArthur’ family.

Complete with birth and death dates, each singer introduced a different member of the seemingly fictitious family.

Tim McGraw introduced John McArthur (b. November 2, 1920, d. November 22, 1963); Eric Church introduced Junior McArthur (b. September 2, 1945, d. April 4, 1967); HARDY introduced Jones McArthur (b. June 5, 1968, d. January 5, 2025); and Morgan Wallen introduced Hunter McArthur, b. May 13, 1993.

Morgan Wallen’s post (only on his stories) is particularly interesting it features his actual birthday, and Hunter McArthur notably does not have a death date.

But what do the four singer’s posts mean?

Well, fans have a lot of theories, spanning from the most likely such as a collaborative song or album, to the more ambitious such as the possibility that the four are preparing to launch a Highwaymen-like supergroup.

“I wasn’t planning on playing a game of clue today but here we are!” one person joked on Instagram.

“Whatever it is I am here for it!” another fan shared.

A third theorised: “Given the artists – it’s going to be epic.”

Whatever the project, it’s clear the four artists are about to announce something together – and soon.

At recent shows, Eric Church has been teasing that he will be announcing something exciting this Friday.

“On January 30th, something is going to happen and you're going to f***ing love it,” he told fans at The Anthem in Washington DC.