Megan Moroney wins big at VMAs on historic night for country artists

Megan Moroney was the night's only country winner – but it was still a big moment for the genre. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘6 Months Later’ singer wowed as she took home the show’s inaugural Best Country award.

Megan Moroney has been celebrating her historic win as the MTV Video Music Awards’ first-ever Best Country category winner.

The 27-year-old singer-songwriter – whose nomination in the new category was also her first VMA nod – won the award for her sophomore album’s titular single ‘Am I Okay?’.

Celebrating her win on the VMAs red carpet, Megan told Entertainment Tonight: “[It’s] crazy, I have the best fans in the world.”

She also had the opportunity to take in her success while performing on the night's Extended Play stage.

Megan Moroney Performs "6 Months Later"| 2025 Video Music Awards

Megan beat fellow country stars Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Morgan Wallen, Cody Johnson and Carrie Underwood, and Chris Stapleton to the fan-chosen award, at an evening where otherwise, country stars failed to win out against competitors from other music genres.

Lady Gaga beat Morgan Wallen and others to 2025’s Artist of the Year; Alex Warren beat Ella Langley and others to win this year’s Best New Artist; and KATSEYE’s ‘Touch’ won the MTV Push Performance of the Year, for which Shaboozey’s ‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’ and Dasha’s ‘Bye Bye Bye’ were also nominated.

Bailey Zimmerman and Luke Combs’ UK Country Radio Airplay chart-topping ‘Backup Plan’ also lost out in the Best Collaboration category to Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ ‘Die With a Smile’.

Post Malone & Jelly Roll Perform "Loser" | 2025 Video Music Awards

But in a competition where pop icons like Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Ariana Grande and Mariah Carey dominated the night’s winners list, for so many country artists to see nominations this year proves the genre’s increasing success and standing within the industry.

And while country artists missed out on the VMA’s biggest nods this year, the night’s inaugural Best Country nod showed the ceremony is (finally!) determined to give country stars a seat at the table going forward.