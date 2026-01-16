Megan Moroney Cloud 9: release date, latest single, UK tour and more

Get ready to head to Cloud 9 with Megan Moroney in 2026. Picture: Alamy/Press Release

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Tennessee Orange’ hitmaker has also announced a Cloud 9 tie-in 2026 tour.

Megan Moroney’s second studio album Am I Okay? made quite the impact when it was released in 2024.

Now fans are clamouring for more info about the ‘No Caller ID’ singer will be releasing her next project, Cloud 9.

Listen to the album's latest single, 'Wish I Didn't' below...

Megan Moroney - Wish I Didn't (Official Video)

And here’s all we know so far about Megan’s third album...

What is Megan Moroney's third album called?

After months of teasing, Megan unveiled lots of new details about her third album on Tuesday, November 11.

The record will be called Cloud 9, just as some clever fans had successfully deduced from the 28-year-old's previous hints.

What has Megan Moroney said about her third album?

Announcing Cloud 9 in November, Megan shared in a statement: "I am so excited for my fans and I to dive into this new world of Cloud 9 together.

“Similar to the first two albums, it’s all written about honest, personal experiences, but these songs were written by the strongest, most confident version of myself I’ve ever been.

“My feet feel firmly planted in my artistry and it was fun to play around sonically, while still sticking to my roots of what my fans and I love,” she said.

“Cloud 9 is a state of mind, and I have no doubt this will be the best chapter yet.”

Megan Moroney at the 2025 AMAs. Picture: Alamy

Megan Moroney spent 2025 hard at work making her third studio album, as she confirmed while talking to media at the American Music Awards in May 2025.

“I’m always writing. I mean, I would say that my next album is probably like 80% written,” the 27-year-old told People that evening.

“I just try to live my life and write about it. So that's kind of how this next album is shaping up, too,” she shared.

“Just like the last ones – I was writing about my life experiences. So the strategy behind it hasn't changed. It’s still the same.”

However, Megan teased that album number three will be somewhat of a departure from her ‘emo cowgirl’ status, and feature a more “light and carefree and happy” sound.

Megan Moroney - Tennessee Orange (Official Video)

“I've still got the emo cowgirl staples on there because it wouldn't be a Megan Moroney album without some heart-wrenching thing, but I do think it's lighter and it's really fun,” she clarified.

Speaking with Billboard, Megan revealed she still has “a couple more songs to write” but is excited about sharing her third album's “different vibe” with fans.

In June, Megan revealed “the album is written” in a post on her X account.

Then in September, she told USA Today at the VMA awards red carpet – after she took home the show's inaugural Best Country award: “I've been in the studio, and this next set of music I'm so so excited for. It's my favourite songs I've ever written yet, so I'm very excited for everyone to hear them.”

Megan performing on her Am I Okay? tour in 2025. Picture: Getty

Megan confirmed the album was finished in October 2025.

“On my end, it's done,” she told CMT. “But then it takes a lot. It’s gotta get mixed, it’s gotta get mastered, it takes a whole thing.

“I am happy that on my part, it’s 100% done,” she explained. “On everyone else’s part, if it was 80% done before, maybe it’s 93%. That feels right.”

In November 2025, Megan hard launched her third album's themeing, posting a video on social media which saw her turn from the blue aesthetics of Am I Okay? to a new pink aesthetic.

When will Megan Moroney’s next album be released?

Megan Moroney’s third album Cloud 9 will be released on February 20, 2026.

Seeing as the singer’s first album was released in 2023 and her sophomore record in 2024, some fans had thought her third album to drop in 2025.

But it feels certain Cloud 9 should be worth the slightly longer wait.

Megan has yet to reveal when fans can expect to get her third album. Picture: Alamy

What songs will be on Megan Moroney’s new album?

When Megan announced Cloud 9, she confirmed that her singles '6 Months Later' and 'Beautiful Things', plus a track called 'Cloud 9', would be on the 15 song album.

We now know the titles of all 15 of the songs that will be on the album, and they are:

Cloud 9 Medicine 6 Months Later Stupid Beautiful Things Convincing Liars & Tigers & Bears I Only Miss You (feat. Ed Sheeran) Wedding Dress Change of Heart Bells & Whistles (feat. Kacey Musgraves) Table for Two Wish I Didn't Who Hurt You? Waiting On the Rain

It had been thought Megan's next album would feature her and Kenny Chesney's collab 'You Had To Be There', but currently this track does not feature on Cloud 9's tracklist.

Megan Moroney, Kenny Chesney - You Had To Be There (Official Video)

Megan has collaborated with Ed Sheeran for track eight, 'I Only Miss You', exciting news for fans of both singers.

In 2025, Megan named Ed Sheeran as an artist who has recently been inspiring her and who she would “love” to do a song with in the future.

“Me and Ed email all the time,” she told Billboard at the AMAs, although she suggested at the time the pair didn't have plans to work together on new music.

Listen to the album's first single '6 Months Later' below:

Megan Moroney - 6 Months Later (Official Lyric Video)

Listen to Cloud 9's second single, 'Beautiful Things', below:

Megan Moroney - Beautiful Things (Official Lyric Video)

Is Megan Moroney on tour?

Megan finished her Am I Okay? Tour in October 2025.

On Thursday, December 4, Megan announced her 2026 Cloud 9 tour to celebrate her third album.

The international tour will end in the UK, with Megan playing a show in London, Manchester, Glasgow and Belfast next September-October.