Megan Moroney new album: Release date, songs, latest rumours and more

Megan Moroney is already working on her next album. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Tennessee Orange’ hitmaker is working on her third studio album now.

Megan Moroney’s second studio album Am I Okay? made quite the impact when it was released in 2024.

Now fans are clamouring for more info on when the ‘No Caller ID’ singer will be releasing her next project.

Here’s all we know so far about Megan’s untitled third album...

What has Megan Moroney said about her third album?

Megan Moroney is currently hard at work making her third studio album, as she confirmed while talking to media at 2025’s American Music Awards.

Megan Moroney at the 2025 AMAs. Picture: Alamy

“I’m always writing. I mean, I would say that my next album is probably like 80% written,” the 27-year-old told People that evening.

“I just try to live my life and write about it. So that's kind of how this next album is shaping up, too,” she shared.

“Just like the last ones – I was writing about my life experiences. So the strategy behind it hasn't changed. It’s still the same.”

However, Megan teased that album number three will be somewhat of a departure from her ‘emo cowgirl’ status, and feature a more “light and carefree and happy” sound.

Megan Moroney - Tennessee Orange (Official Video)

“I've still got the emo cowgirl staples on there because it wouldn't be a Megan Moroney album without some heart-wrenching thing, but I do think it's lighter and it's really fun,” she clarified.

Speaking with Billboard, Megan revealed she still has “a couple more songs to write” but is excited about sharing her third album's “different vibe” with fans.

When will Megan Moroney’s next album be released?

Megan Moroney’s third album currently doesn’t have a scheduled release date.

Seeing as the singer’s first album was released in 2023 and her sophomore record in 2024, some fans might be expecting her third album to drop in 2025.

Megan has yet to reveal when fans can expect to get her third album. Picture: Alamy

But it’s possible Megan will wait until 2026 to release her next project.

What songs will be on Megan Moroney’s new album?

So far, we know very little about the songs which will appear on Megan Moroney’s third album.

The ‘Am I Okay?’ singer has however confirmed that her recent collab – ‘You Had To Be There’ – with Kenny Chesney, will be on the record.

Megan Moroney, Kenny Chesney - You Had To Be There (Official Video)

She also told Billboard that she has “a couple” of other singers in mind for possible collaborations on the album.

Megan named Ed Sheeran as an artist who has recently been inspiring her and who she would “love” to do a song with in the future.

“Me and Ed email all the time,” she said, although she made it clear there are no current plans for the pair to work on any music together.

Is Megan Moroney on tour?

Yes, Megan is currently touring the US on her Am I Okay? Tour.

The ‘Man on the Moon’ singer will be travelling the US until October 2025, and then popping over to Australia for Ridin’ Hearts Festival later that month.