Miranda Lambert’s Band Together Texas benefit concert: How to get tickets and more

18 July 2025, 17:17 | Updated: 18 July 2025, 17:20

Miranda Lambert and the poster for Band Together Texas
Miranda Lambert has announced her Texas benefit concert plans. Picture: Alamy/Press Release

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Bluebird’ singer will be joined by Kelly Clarkson, Cody Johnson, co-organiser Parker McCollum and many more at the August show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Miranda Lambert has revealed all the details of her and Parker McCollum’s Band Together Texas benefit concert.

The one-day event raising money for those affected by Texas’ recent devastating floods will be held on August 17, 2025 at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

A whole host of stars – including Miranda and Parker – will give their time for the needy cause by performing at the special show.

Kelly Clarkson, Cody Johnson, Matthew McConaughey and Dennis Quaid are all set to perform/make appearances.

“Texans helping Texas. My buddy Parker McCollum and I have called up some good friends to help out home state rebuild,” Miranda penned while announcing the event via social media.

“Let’s band together ya’ll,” she added.

Cody Johnson wrote: "My heart breaks for the families and communities impacted by the floods. I’m honored to join my fellow Texans for a night of music and hope, benefitting the Community Foundation of Texas Hill Country and the Central Texas Community Foundation.

Presale registration is now open here for those looking to give back by purchasing tickets for Band Together Texas.

A Texan flag hangs in debris from the floods
Over 130 people were killed in the flash floods which recently hit Texas Hill Country. Picture: Getty

Presale will open on Wednesday, July 23 at 10am CT. Any remaining tickets will then go on general sale at the same time on Friday, July 25.

All proceeds raised from Band Together Texas will benefit the Community Foundation of Texas Hill Country and the Central Texas Community Foundation as they continue to help those in need in the Lone Star State.

At least 135 people died in the flash floods which hit Texas Hill Country on the night of July 4, and many others remain missing.

Miranda first hinted at her plans to hold a benefit concert for those affected by Texas’ recent floods in an interview with SiriusXM’s Cody Alan earlier this week (July 14).

“We’re working on putting some stuff together,” she revealed at the time.

“In times like this, our artist community comes together and is like ‘Well, we can sing, what can we do?’”

She also reflected: “I know more than anything that Texans help Texans... I know a ton of my artist friends are putting together benefits to rally around the music industry and highlight these families and provide what we can provide for them, financially and anything else.

“I’m so proud of my home state and how everybody jumps in to help. It’s just a really hard time.”

Listen to Smooth Country

Latest Country Music News

See more Latest Country Music News

Cam worked with Beyonce on her album Cowboy Carter.

Cam opens up about ‘divine timing’ which led to writing for Beyoncé

Dolly Parton smiling with a guitar.

Dolly: An Original Musical - Dolly Parton’s new Broadway show dates, tickets, and more details

Dolly Parton

Miranda Lambert has revealed she is hoping to help plan a benefit concert to help Texas' flood victims.

Miranda Lambert confirms she’s planning benefit concert for Texas flood victims – all the details
Every country music star bar in Nashville: From Jelly Roll to Jason Aldean's

Every country music star bar in Nashville: From Jelly Roll to Jason Aldean's

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley relationship: How did they meet? How long have they been dating? and more

Latest on Smooth

See more Latest on Smooth

Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham

Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham cryptically join forces

Fleetwood Mac

The Steve Miller Band performing

Steve Miller Band cancel nationwide tour for shocking reason

Music

Bono singing on stage

Distressing story of how Bono 'avoided the pain' of losing mother at 14

Music

The Art of Elysium presents Stevie Wonder's HEAVEN - Celebrating the 10th Anniversary - Inside

Why is Stevie Wonder blind? How the iconic soul singer lost his sight

Stevie Wonder

Elvis Evolution: The Immersive Experience is coming soon...

Elvis Evolution: The Immersive Experience - Where is it? How to get tickets? Dates and more

Elvis Presley

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Saturday Night Smooth

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Country Legends

Smooth Chill Lo-fi Focus

Smooth Podcast Picks

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

Vogue & Amber

The News Agents

Never Have I Ever with Joel Dommett & Hannah Cooper