Miranda Lambert’s Band Together Texas benefit concert: How to get tickets and more

Miranda Lambert has announced her Texas benefit concert plans. Picture: Alamy/Press Release

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Bluebird’ singer will be joined by Kelly Clarkson, Cody Johnson, co-organiser Parker McCollum and many more at the August show.

Miranda Lambert has revealed all the details of her and Parker McCollum’s Band Together Texas benefit concert.

The one-day event raising money for those affected by Texas’ recent devastating floods will be held on August 17, 2025 at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

A whole host of stars – including Miranda and Parker – will give their time for the needy cause by performing at the special show.

Kelly Clarkson, Cody Johnson, Matthew McConaughey and Dennis Quaid are all set to perform/make appearances.

“Texans helping Texas. My buddy Parker McCollum and I have called up some good friends to help out home state rebuild,” Miranda penned while announcing the event via social media.

“Let’s band together ya’ll,” she added.

Cody Johnson wrote: "My heart breaks for the families and communities impacted by the floods. I’m honored to join my fellow Texans for a night of music and hope, benefitting the Community Foundation of Texas Hill Country and the Central Texas Community Foundation.

Presale registration is now open here for those looking to give back by purchasing tickets for Band Together Texas.

Over 130 people were killed in the flash floods which recently hit Texas Hill Country. Picture: Getty

Presale will open on Wednesday, July 23 at 10am CT. Any remaining tickets will then go on general sale at the same time on Friday, July 25.

All proceeds raised from Band Together Texas will benefit the Community Foundation of Texas Hill Country and the Central Texas Community Foundation as they continue to help those in need in the Lone Star State.

At least 135 people died in the flash floods which hit Texas Hill Country on the night of July 4, and many others remain missing.

Miranda first hinted at her plans to hold a benefit concert for those affected by Texas’ recent floods in an interview with SiriusXM’s Cody Alan earlier this week (July 14).

“We’re working on putting some stuff together,” she revealed at the time.

“In times like this, our artist community comes together and is like ‘Well, we can sing, what can we do?’”

She also reflected: “I know more than anything that Texans help Texans... I know a ton of my artist friends are putting together benefits to rally around the music industry and highlight these families and provide what we can provide for them, financially and anything else.

“I’m so proud of my home state and how everybody jumps in to help. It’s just a really hard time.”