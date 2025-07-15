Miranda Lambert confirms she’s planning benefit concert for Texas flood victims – all the details

Miranda Lambert has revealed she is hoping to help plan a benefit concert to help Texas' flood victims. Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Watkin

The proud Texan is working out ways to support the people and animals affected by Texas’ recent devastating floods.

Miranda Lambert is planning a benefit concert to raise money for victims of the Texas floods.

The ‘If I Was a Cowboy’ singer – who is from the Lone Star state – spoke about her plans for the first time while being interviewed on America’s SiriusXM yesterday (July 14).

“We’re working on putting some stuff together,” she told The Highway host Cody Alan.

“In times like this, our artist community comes together and is like ‘Well, we can sing, what can we do?’” she reflected, adding that the answer is coming together to sing and raise money to support those affected by the floods.

While she “can’t talk” much about her benefit concert plans just yet, the ‘Heart Like Mine’ singer was clear that more details would be announced soon about how the music community was going to help, and that she would be “working on more things to come".

As of Monday, July 14, 131 people are confirmed to have died as a result of the flash floods which hit Hill Country Texas just over a week ago.

27 of those deaths were campers and camp counsellors at the all-girls Christian camp Camp Mystic, situated right alongside the area's Guadalupe River which surged to historic levels on the night of July 4.

“I feel like I’m on the verge of tears constantly, because I just- I feel helpless like everybody else,” Miranda said regarding Texas’ recent plight.

Visitors view a memorial wall in Kerrville for Texas' recent flood victims. Picture: Alamy

“But I know more than anything that Texans help Texans... I know a ton of my artist friends are putting together benefits to rally around the music industry and highlight these families and provide what we can provide for them, financially and anything else.

“I’m so proud of my home state and how everybody jumps in to help. It’s just a really hard time,” the singer finished.

Miranda’s MuttNation Foundation has already been working with Kerrville Pets Alive to help animals which have been affected by Texas’ floods.

The ‘Hell on Heels’ singer’s benefit concert announcement follows fellow country star George Strait’s announcement that he would be hosting an “intimate donor dinner and concert” on July 27 to raise money for the families affected by the floods.

George will be joined at the event by fellow stars William Beckmann, Ray Benson, Wade Bowen, Dean Dillon, Riley Green, Randy Houser, Jamey Johnson, Kyle Park and Hudson Westbrook.

Within 24 hours all the event's $1000 tier tickets had sold out, with higher tiers also seeing a lot of attention from generous country fans.

Chris Stapleton and his wife Morgane, through their charitable Outlaw State of Kind fund, have also recently given $1 million to support national and local organisations which are currently providing relief in Texas.