Morgan Wallen new album: I’m the Problem release date, songs, tour and more

Morgan Wallen's new album will be released in May. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Don’t Think Jesus’ singer is releasing his fourth studio album later this year.

Morgan Wallen is gearing up for the release of his next album.

The ‘Thought You Should Know’ star’s 2025 offering will be his first album release since March 2023’s One Thing at a Time, which propelled him to huge success.

The album made music history when it became the longest-running number-one country album of all time on the Billboard 200 chart.

Morgan Wallen - Love Somebody (Live from Neyland Stadium)

Morgan’s fourth album has a lot to live up to, so here’s everything we know about I’m the Problem so far...

What is Morgan Wallen’s next album called?

Morgan Wallen’s fourth studio album will be called I’m the Problem after its first track.

The 31-year-old released ‘I’m the Problem’ as a single on January 31, 2025, after he announced the song plus his upcoming tour a week before.

Morgan Wallen - I'm The Problem (Official Audio)

When is I’m the Problem being released?

I’m the Problem will be released on May 16, 2025.

What are the singles on Morgan Wallen’s I’m the Problem?

So far, Morgan Wallen has released six songs from I’m the Problem, ahead of the album’s May 2025 release.

The ‘Everything I Love’ singer debuted I’m the Problem’s first single ‘Lies Lies Lies’ during his one-year anniversary celebration of his third album One Thing at a Time. The new song featured on his Abbey Road Sessions digital collection.

Morgan Wallen - Lies Lies Lies (Live From Abbey Road Studios / 2024)

I’m the Problem’s second single, ‘Love Somebody’, was released in October 2024 after Morgan teased it at several shows on his 2024 European and North American tour.

‘Smile’ – the third single from I’m the Problem – was released as a surprise New Year’s treat for fans on December 31, 2024.

I’m the Problem’s fourth single, ‘I’m the Problem’, dropped on January 31 after Morgan announced the title of his fourth album and upcoming North American tour a week before on January 24, 2025.

Morgan Wallen - Smile (Official Music Video)

Two more songs, ‘I’m a Little Crazy’ and ‘Just in Case’ were made available to fans when the album was released for preorder in March 2025.

What is I’m the Problem’s tracklist?

I’m the Problem’s full tracklist is yet to be revealed. We do know, however, that the album will be another epic featuring 37 songs.

During his appearance on Saturday Night Live in March 2025, Morgan seemingly teased nine new track titles, three of which will be collaborations.

Morgan Wallen performing on Saturday Night Live in March 2025. Picture: Getty

However, not wanting to give too much away too soon, the singer had blacked out the names of who he will be collaborating with on each of these I’m the Problem tracks.

I’m the Problem’s tracklist so far is:

1. I’m the Problem

2. I Got Better

4. What I Want (feat. ??)

5. Just in Case

8. Skoal, Chevy and Browning

14. Where’d That Girl Go

15. Genesis

17. Number 3 and Number 7 (feat. ??)

21. Come Back as a Redneck (feat. ??)

22. Love Somebody

30. Smile

34. LA Night

35. Miami

36. Lies Lies Lies

37. I’m a Little Crazy

We also know one of Morgan’s upcoming tracks will be called ‘Superman’, and is dedicated to his son, Indigo.

What has Morgan Wallen said about his new album so far?

Despite having released six songs and teased many more from his upcoming album, Morgan Wallen is yet to say much about I’m the Problem.

Evidently, the country music star wants his songs to speak for themselves for the time being.

Morgan Wallen: Just In Case (Live) - SNL

Is Morgan Wallen be going on tour in 2025?

Yes, Morgan Wallen is set to tour North America this year to celebrate the release of his fourth studio album.

The singer will begin his I’m the Problem tour less than a month after the release of his album of the same name and will travel the US (with a brief visit to Canada) from June 20 to September 13, 2025.

Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem tour poster. Picture: Insagram

Special guests will vary depending on each tour date, and include stars like Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Corey Kent and Brooks & Dunn.

Morgan Wallen’s I’m the Problem North American Tour dates are: