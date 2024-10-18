Morgan Wallen tries "something different" with new single 'Love Somebody'

Morgan Wallen. Picture: David Lehr

By Mayer Nissim

Morgan Wallen is gearing up for his fourth studio album.

Modern country superstar Morgan Wallen has unveiled his new single 'Love Somebody'.

The song is the follow-up to 'Lies Lies Lies', released earlier in the year.

That track was believed to be the first music from Wallen's fourth studio album, but this new song has now been billed as "the first taste of his upcoming project".

"'Love Somebody' is a little bit of a new approach lyrically and sonically," Wallen said.

"I wanted to try something different, with what I wanted to talk about, how I wanted it to sound, and we were inspired by Latin-leaning influences."

Morgan Wallen - Love Somebody (Lyric Video)

He added: "I'm really excited about this song and pumped that it is out."

Fans who have seen Wallen's recent live performances will have already heard 'Love Somebody', with the singer-songwriter playing the track at his BST Hyde Park concert in London on July 4.

'Love Somebody' was written by Wallen in collaboration with John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, Elof Loelv and Ryan Vojtesa and produced by Joey Moi and Charlie Handsome.

Wallen's last album was 2023's One Thing At a Time, which went to number one in the US and went seven times platinum.