Morgan Wallen tries "something different" with new single 'Love Somebody'

18 October 2024, 12:47

Morgan Wallen
Morgan Wallen. Picture: David Lehr

By Mayer Nissim

Morgan Wallen is gearing up for his fourth studio album.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Modern country superstar Morgan Wallen has unveiled his new single 'Love Somebody'.

The song is the follow-up to 'Lies Lies Lies', released earlier in the year.

That track was believed to be the first music from Wallen's fourth studio album, but this new song has now been billed as "the first taste of his upcoming project".

"'Love Somebody' is a little bit of a new approach lyrically and sonically," Wallen said.

"I wanted to try something different, with what I wanted to talk about, how I wanted it to sound, and we were inspired by Latin-leaning influences."

Morgan Wallen - Love Somebody (Lyric Video)

He added: "I'm really excited about this song and pumped that it is out."

Fans who have seen Wallen's recent live performances will have already heard 'Love Somebody', with the singer-songwriter playing the track at his BST Hyde Park concert in London on July 4.

'Love Somebody' was written by Wallen in collaboration with John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, Elof Loelv and Ryan Vojtesa and produced by Joey Moi and Charlie Handsome.

Wallen's last album was 2023's One Thing At a Time, which went to number one in the US and went seven times platinum.

Listen to Smooth Country

Latest Country Music News

See more Latest Country Music News

The Grand Ole Opry to celebrate milestone 100th birthday with special Royal Albert Hall concert

The Grand Ole Opry to celebrate milestone 100th birthday with special Royal Albert Hall concert
Kevin Costner and Modern West

Kevin Costner makes his musical comeback and it's for a very good cause

Music

In a new interview with Jennifer Hudson, Gwen Stefani reveals how Blake Shelton reminds her why she loves him so much, each and every day.

Gwen Stefani reveals what Blake Shelton does each day to remind her why she fell in love with him
Avril and Nate have released another stunning duet.

Avril Lavigne and Nate Smith reunite for gorgeous ballad 'Can You Die From A Broken Heart'

Kris Kristofferson said his friend Sinead O'Connor was "synonymous with courage and integrity", so wrote a powerful song about her standing up against the world's injustices.

‘Sister Sinead’: The heartfelt song Kris Kristofferson wrote for Sinead O’Connor after she was booed off stage

Music

Latest on Smooth

See more Latest on Smooth

Lenny Kravitz in concert

Lenny Kravitz announces one-off UK show as part of his upcoming tour

Music

Taron Egerton played Elton John in his 2019 biopic 'Rocket Man', and proved his singing chops beforehand with a gorgeous duet of 'Tiny Dancer' with the legend himself.

When Taron Egerton teamed up with Elton John for soaring ‘Tiny Dancer’ duet

Elton John

Nik Kershaw will revisit the "songs, stories, and silliness" from his life and career in music on his forthcoming UK tour.

80s icon Nik Kershaw hitting the road in 2025 for intimate UK tour

Music

Remembering Liam Payne's powerful rendition of 'Cry Me a River' at his 2010 X Factor audition

Remembering Liam Payne's powerful rendition of 'Cry Me a River' at his 2010 X Factor audition

Music

Boy George in concert with Culture Club

Boy George and Culture Club to play special UK tour including massive Liverpool and Manchester shows
Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Country Hot Hits

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

Take That: This Life

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents