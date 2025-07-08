Every country music star bar in Nashville: From Jelly Roll to Jason Aldean's

8 July 2025, 16:27

Every country music star bar in Nashville: From Jelly Roll to Jason Aldean's
Every country music star bar in Nashville: From Jelly Roll to Jason Aldean's. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

Blake Shelton, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson and many more have must-visit watering holes in Lower Broadway.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Country music stars often like to make their home in Nashville, and recently, Music City has also become an attractive spot to set up a business.

While old favourites like Tootsies, Robert’s and Legends Corner will hopefully always have a special place along Broadway, now more and more famous names are adding to the city’s bustling entertainment district.

With stars like Post Malone and Jelly Roll the latest to add venues to the home of country’s late-night scene, here's a rundown of every star bar currently in Nashville...

  1. Eric Church – Chief’s on Broadway

    Chiefs On Broadway, Eric Church’s bar and restaurant.
    Chiefs On Broadway, Eric Church’s bar and restaurant. Picture: Alamy

    Eric opened up his six-storey Broadway music venue and bar in April 2024. It is open daily from 10am to 3am, with special perks for members of the ‘Guys Like Me’ star’s Church Choir.

  2. Luke Combs – Category 10

    Exterior Views Of Luke Combs' Bar Category 10
    Exterior Views Of Luke Combs' Bar Category 10. Picture: Getty

    A little off Lower Broadway, Luke Combs’ Category 10 opened in February 2025. It boasts: “live music, line dancing, light shows, southern eats, cold drinks [and] rooftop views,” and is open all week (times vary).

  3. Jelly Roll – Goodnight Nashville

    Jelly Roll at Goodnight Nashville's opening event
    Jelly Roll at Goodnight Nashville's opening event. Picture: Getty

    Jelly Roll’s Goodnight Nashville also arrived in Nashville in early 2025. Situated on the Broadway, the venue is the ‘Need a Favor’ artist’s “love letter to his hometown” and has its own tattoo shop as well as bar, restaurant and performance space.

  4. John Rich – Redneck Riviera Bar & BBQ

    John Rich performing at his Nashville bar in 2021
    John Rich performing at his Nashville bar in 2021. Picture: Getty

    Big & Rich’s John Rich opened his Redneck Riviera Bar in 2018 after first opening a bar of the same name in Las Vegas a year prior.

  5. Kid Rock – Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk and Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse

    Kid Rock's Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N' Roll Steakhouse in downtown Nashville
    Kid Rock's Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N' Roll Steakhouse in downtown Nashville. Picture: Alamy

    Boasting one of the longest names on Broadway, Kid Rock’s venue opened its doors in 2018. The singer opened another restaurant, The Detroit Cowboy, in June 2025.

  6. Luke Bryan – Luke’s 32 Bridge

    Luke's 32 Bridge
    Luke's 32 Bridge. Picture: Alamy

    Opened in July 2018, Luke’s 32 Bridge set a precedent others would follow when it became Nashville’s first six-floor entertainment venue to open up on Broadway. Luke was inspired to get a place on Broadway due to fond memories of playing several of its bars early in his career.

  7. Blake Shelton – Ole Red

    Blake Shelton taking part in the Ole Red Nashville grand opening celebrations.
    Blake Shelton taking part in the Ole Red Nashville grand opening celebrations. Picture: Getty

    Named after Blake’s signature song, Ole Red opened up on Broadway in April 2018. Blake has also opened Ole Red venues in Orlando, Gatlinburg and Tishomingo.

  8. Lainey Wilson – Bell Bottoms Up

    Patrons enjoying a show at Bell Bottoms Up at CMA Fest 2025.
    Patrons enjoying a show at Bell Bottoms Up at CMA Fest 2025. Picture: Getty

    Lainey Wilson opened up her bar just off of Broadway in September 2024. Patrons can enjoy live music while drinking and dining in the 70s-styled venue.

  9. Big Machine Brewery and Distillery

    POV: You’re sipping a craft cocktail while overlooking our working distillery in the heart of Downtown Nashville...

    Posted by Big Machine Distillery on Monday, June 23, 2025

    Next door to Lainey’s bar and performance space is a chance for spirit aficionados to visit one of record company Big Machine’s breweries and distilleries.

  10. Post Malone – Posty’s

    Post Malone opened Nashville’s most recent new celebrity bar just in time for July 4, 2025. The venue is now the biggest bar to-date in Music City.

  11. Miranda Lambert – Casa Rosa

    Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa
    Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa. Picture: Alamy

    Come to Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa to sample some of her home-state's Tex-Mex food, as well as drinks from this cantina’s cocktail menu. The venue opened in May 2021.

  12. Jason Aldean – Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar

    Jason Aldean's in 2019
    Jason Aldean's in 2019. Picture: Getty

    Jason Aldean’s Music City venue has stunning views of Nashville’s skyline. It was opened in June 2018.

  13. Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville

    Nashville's Margaritaville
    Nashville's Margaritaville. Picture: Getty

    While not directly related to country music stardom like (almost every) other venue on this list, it would feel amiss not to mention that tropical rock king Jimmy Buffett opened one of his famous Margaritaville hotels and restaurants just off of Broadway in 2019.

  14. Morgan Wallen – Morgan Wallen’s This Bar and Tennessee Kitchen

    Morgan Wallen's This Bar and Tennessee Kitchen
    Morgan Wallen's This Bar and Tennessee Kitchen. Picture: Alamy

    Morgan Wallen opened his six-story music venue and bar just off of Lower Broadway in 2024. It’s open from 10am to 2am each day, with food available from 11am-10pm.

  15. Dierks Bentley – Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row

    Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row Nashville opening.
    Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row Nashville opening. Picture: Getty

    Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row opened in Nashville in 2024. This followed him opening three bars of the same name in his home state, Arizona over the past 12 years.

  16. Jon Bon Jovi – JBJ’s Nashville

    JBJ's Nashville is Jon Bon Jovi's bar and restaurant
    JBJ's Nashville is Jon Bon Jovi's bar and restaurant. Picture: Alamy

    It’s not just country music stars who want to open a joint in Nashville. Rock star Jon Bon Jovi opened JBJ’s in June 2024.

  17. Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood – Friends In Low Places Bar and Honky-Tonk Grill

    Exterior Views Of Friends In Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk
    Exterior view of Friends In Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk. Picture: Getty

    Named after Garth Brooks' 1990 song, Friends In Low Places opened in March 2024. It is currently the only Nashville country star bar to be owned by a famous country music couple.

  18. Hank Williams Jr. – Hank Williams Jr Boogie Bar

    A singer performs from the window of the Hank Williams Jr. Boogie Bar during the 2023 NASCAR Champions Car Parade
    A singer performs from the window of the Hank Williams Jr. Boogie Bar during the 2023 NASCAR Champions Car Parade. Picture: Alamy

    Hank Jr’s Lower Broadway bar opened in October 2023. The bar and music venue currently hosts a floor dedicated to NASCAR’s Michael Waltrip.

  19. Alan Jackson – AJ’s Good Time Bar

    A neon sign over the entrance to AJ's Good Time Bar
    A neon sign over the entrance to AJ's Good Time Bar. Picture: Alamy

    Alan Jackson was one of the first country music stars to open a bar in downtown Nashville, establishing AJ’s in 2016. The bar expanded to its current four-floor honky tonk space in 2017.

  20. Justin Timberlake – The Twelve Thirty Club

    The Twelve Thirty Club Nashville
    The Twelve Thirty Club Nashville. Picture: Alamy

    Nashville’s fancy Twelve Thirty Club is owned by restauranteur Sam Fox, but the venue is backed by the Prince of Pop.

  21. Riley Green – Duck Blind

    Housed in midtown Nashville’s Division Street, Riley Green opened his bar Duck Blind in September 2024.

  22. Old Dominion – Odie’s

    The expansion of Nashville’s star bars into Midtown Nashville continued when Old Dominion opened their beachfront bar Odie’s in April 2025.

Listen to Smooth Country

Latest Country Music News

See more Latest Country Music News

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley relationship: How did they meet? How long have they been dating? and more
Keith Urban performing and with Nicole Kidman

Did Keith Urban really QUIT interview after awkward relationship question?

Riley Green, Ella Langley and Megan Moroney

Who is Riley Green dating? Ella Langley and Megan Moroney rumours explored

Shaboozey smiling and waving to crowds while performing with a guitar

Who is Shaboozey? A Bar Song (Tipsy) singer’s age, real name, relationships and more explained
Nashville In Concert: The Encore Tour poster

Nashville In Concert: The Encore Tour - Venues, dates, how to get tickets and more

Latest on Smooth

See more Latest on Smooth

Bob Geldof and Freddie Mercury singing

Why Bob Geldof didn't want Queen to perform at Live Aid

Queen

The Art of Elysium presents Stevie Wonder's HEAVEN - Celebrating the 10th Anniversary - Inside

Why is Stevie Wonder blind? How the iconic soul singer lost his sight

Stevie Wonder

Stevie Wonder

Stevie Wonder's 20 greatest ever songs, ranked

Stevie Wonder

Who are the Stevie Wonder's children? In order of eldest to youngest, here's everything you need to know.

How many children does Stevie Wonder have, and who are they?

Stevie Wonder

Stevie Wonder

Stevie Wonder facts: Music icon's age, wife, children, and net worth revealed

Stevie Wonder

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Saturday Night Smooth

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Country Legends

Smooth Chill Lo-fi Focus

Smooth Podcast Picks

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

Vogue & Amber

The News Agents

Never Have I Ever with Joel Dommett & Hannah Cooper