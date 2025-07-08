Every country music star bar in Nashville: From Jelly Roll to Jason Aldean's

Every country music star bar in Nashville: From Jelly Roll to Jason Aldean's. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

Blake Shelton, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson and many more have must-visit watering holes in Lower Broadway.

Country music stars often like to make their home in Nashville, and recently, Music City has also become an attractive spot to set up a business.

While old favourites like Tootsies, Robert’s and Legends Corner will hopefully always have a special place along Broadway, now more and more famous names are adding to the city’s bustling entertainment district.

With stars like Post Malone and Jelly Roll the latest to add venues to the home of country’s late-night scene, here's a rundown of every star bar currently in Nashville...