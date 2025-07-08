Every country music star bar in Nashville: From Jelly Roll to Jason Aldean's
8 July 2025, 16:27
Blake Shelton, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson and many more have must-visit watering holes in Lower Broadway.
Listen to this article
Country music stars often like to make their home in Nashville, and recently, Music City has also become an attractive spot to set up a business.
While old favourites like Tootsies, Robert’s and Legends Corner will hopefully always have a special place along Broadway, now more and more famous names are adding to the city’s bustling entertainment district.
- What is the Grand Ole Opry? The iconic Nashville country music venue explained
- Jelly Roll gives back to his community opening new Nashville youth centre where he was previously incarcerated
- Keith Urban stuns travellers with surprise performance at Nashville airport
With stars like Post Malone and Jelly Roll the latest to add venues to the home of country’s late-night scene, here's a rundown of every star bar currently in Nashville...
-
Eric Church – Chief’s on Broadway
Eric opened up his six-storey Broadway music venue and bar in April 2024. It is open daily from 10am to 3am, with special perks for members of the ‘Guys Like Me’ star’s Church Choir.
-
Luke Combs – Category 10
A little off Lower Broadway, Luke Combs’ Category 10 opened in February 2025. It boasts: “live music, line dancing, light shows, southern eats, cold drinks [and] rooftop views,” and is open all week (times vary).
-
Jelly Roll – Goodnight Nashville
Jelly Roll’s Goodnight Nashville also arrived in Nashville in early 2025. Situated on the Broadway, the venue is the ‘Need a Favor’ artist’s “love letter to his hometown” and has its own tattoo shop as well as bar, restaurant and performance space.
-
John Rich – Redneck Riviera Bar & BBQ
Big & Rich’s John Rich opened his Redneck Riviera Bar in 2018 after first opening a bar of the same name in Las Vegas a year prior.
-
Kid Rock – Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk and Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse
Boasting one of the longest names on Broadway, Kid Rock’s venue opened its doors in 2018. The singer opened another restaurant, The Detroit Cowboy, in June 2025.
-
Luke Bryan – Luke’s 32 Bridge
Opened in July 2018, Luke’s 32 Bridge set a precedent others would follow when it became Nashville’s first six-floor entertainment venue to open up on Broadway. Luke was inspired to get a place on Broadway due to fond memories of playing several of its bars early in his career.
-
Blake Shelton – Ole Red
Named after Blake’s signature song, Ole Red opened up on Broadway in April 2018. Blake has also opened Ole Red venues in Orlando, Gatlinburg and Tishomingo.
-
Lainey Wilson – Bell Bottoms Up
Lainey Wilson opened up her bar just off of Broadway in September 2024. Patrons can enjoy live music while drinking and dining in the 70s-styled venue.
-
Big Machine Brewery and Distillery
POV: You’re sipping a craft cocktail while overlooking our working distillery in the heart of Downtown Nashville...Posted by Big Machine Distillery on Monday, June 23, 2025
Next door to Lainey’s bar and performance space is a chance for spirit aficionados to visit one of record company Big Machine’s breweries and distilleries.
-
Post Malone – Posty’s
Post Malone opened Nashville’s most recent new celebrity bar just in time for July 4, 2025. The venue is now the biggest bar to-date in Music City.
-
Miranda Lambert – Casa Rosa
Come to Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa to sample some of her home-state's Tex-Mex food, as well as drinks from this cantina’s cocktail menu. The venue opened in May 2021.
-
Jason Aldean – Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar
Jason Aldean’s Music City venue has stunning views of Nashville’s skyline. It was opened in June 2018.
-
Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville
While not directly related to country music stardom like (almost every) other venue on this list, it would feel amiss not to mention that tropical rock king Jimmy Buffett opened one of his famous Margaritaville hotels and restaurants just off of Broadway in 2019.
-
Morgan Wallen – Morgan Wallen’s This Bar and Tennessee Kitchen
Morgan Wallen opened his six-story music venue and bar just off of Lower Broadway in 2024. It’s open from 10am to 2am each day, with food available from 11am-10pm.
-
Dierks Bentley – Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row
Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row opened in Nashville in 2024. This followed him opening three bars of the same name in his home state, Arizona over the past 12 years.
-
Jon Bon Jovi – JBJ’s Nashville
It’s not just country music stars who want to open a joint in Nashville. Rock star Jon Bon Jovi opened JBJ’s in June 2024.
-
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood – Friends In Low Places Bar and Honky-Tonk Grill
Named after Garth Brooks' 1990 song, Friends In Low Places opened in March 2024. It is currently the only Nashville country star bar to be owned by a famous country music couple.
-
Hank Williams Jr. – Hank Williams Jr Boogie Bar
Hank Jr’s Lower Broadway bar opened in October 2023. The bar and music venue currently hosts a floor dedicated to NASCAR’s Michael Waltrip.
-
Alan Jackson – AJ’s Good Time Bar
Alan Jackson was one of the first country music stars to open a bar in downtown Nashville, establishing AJ’s in 2016. The bar expanded to its current four-floor honky tonk space in 2017.
-
Justin Timberlake – The Twelve Thirty Club
Nashville’s fancy Twelve Thirty Club is owned by restauranteur Sam Fox, but the venue is backed by the Prince of Pop.
-
Riley Green – Duck Blind
Housed in midtown Nashville’s Division Street, Riley Green opened his bar Duck Blind in September 2024.
-
Old Dominion – Odie’s
The expansion of Nashville’s star bars into Midtown Nashville continued when Old Dominion opened their beachfront bar Odie’s in April 2025.