Nashville In Concert: The Encore Tour - Venues, dates, how to get tickets and more

9 June 2025, 16:00

Nashville In Concert: The Encore Tour poster
Nashville In Concert: The Encore Tour is coming to the UK! Picture: Press Release

By Hannah Watkin

Clare Bowen, Charles Esten, Jonathan Jackson and Sam Palladio are returning to tour the UK once more.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Nashville In Concert is returning to the UK for The Encore Tour!

Nashville stars Clare Bowen, Charles Esten, Jonathan Jackson and Sam Palladio will all be returning to Britain to play seven shows in locations including London, Manchester, Glasgow and Cardiff next year.

Tickets will be going on sale here on from 10am on Friday, June 13. VIP ticket packages will be available for all dates via here.

Nashville stars Jonathan Jackson, Sam Palladio, Charles Esten and Clare Bowen
Nashville in Concert: The Encore Tour is coming to the UK next year. Picture: Press Release

Based on the TV phenomenon which ran from 2012 until 2018, show stars Clare and Charles referred to the show's continuing popularity as a "dream" and "a blessing."

Jonathan shared he was "so excited" to perform new songs to audiences on this tour, meanwhile Sam celebrated how following the release of his debut album in September 2024, this Nashville tour feels like an important "new chapter" in his career.

What are the Nashville In Concert: The Encore Tour venues and dates?

Nashville In Concert: The Encore Tour will be travelling across England, Scotland and Wales in February 2026.

  • Friday, February 6 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall
  • Saturday, February 7 – Manchester, O2 Apollo
  • Tuesday, February 10 – Glasgow, SEC Armadillo
  • Wednesday, February 11 – Birmingham, bp pulse LIVE
  • Friday, February 13 – London, Eventim Apollo
  • Saturday, February 14 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena
  • Sunday, February 15 – Bournemouth, International Centre

Tickets for Nashville In Concert: The Encore Tour will go on sale at 10am on Friday, June 13, and can be bought via: https://tix.to/Nashville

