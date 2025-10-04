Win tickets to see Old Dominion with Smooth Country!

4 October 2025, 00:00

Old Dominion are heading to the UK later this month on their How Good Is That tour.

You could be in with the chance of winning a pair of tickets to watch Old Dominion at one of their How Good Is That UK tour dates, thanks to Smooth Country.

Those concerts include performances at Belfast's Ulster Hall, October 27; the Eventim Apollo in London, October 29; Manchester's O2 Apollo, 30 October; and the SEC Armadillo in Glasgow on October 31.

Listen to Smooth Country this weekend – Saturday, October 4, and Sunday, October 5 – for all the details on how to enter!

This October is Winning Weekends on Smooth Country, where every weekend we're giving you the chance to win tickets to see the biggest names in country.

Full terms and conditions can be found here.

This is the project Old Dominion are most proud of

