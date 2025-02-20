Old Dominion How Good Is That tour: Dates, venues and tickets revealed
20 February 2025, 10:23
Old Dominion are embarking on a world tour this year, including four dates in the UK.
Old Dominion have just announced their How Good Is That world tour.
The 'One Man Band' group will perform in the UK, Europe, US and Canada, kicking off next month on March 19 in Houston, Texas.
Here's everything you need to know...
What are Old Dominion's How Good Is That UK tour dates?
Old Dominion will perform four shows in the UK at the end of this year.
Fans will be able to watch Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Whit Sellers, Geoff Sprung and Brad Tursi at venues in London, Manchester, Glasgow and Belfast.
October 27 – Belfast Ulster Hall
October 29 – London Eventim Apollo
October 30 – Manchester O2 Apollo
October 31 – Glasgow, SEC Armadillo
How can I get tickets to Old Dominion's How Good Is That tour?
Pre-sale tickets for Old Dominion's How Good Is That tour are available to buy from February 25. Sign up to pre-sale access on the band's official website here.
Tickets will then go on public sale from February 28. Buy tickets here.
Old Dominion How Good Is That world tour dates
June 5 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium
June 6 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place
June 7 – Clearwater, FL – The BayCare Sound
June 12 – Gautier, MS – The Sound Amphitheater
June 13 – Tuscaloosa, AL – Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater
June 14 – Macon, GA – Atrium Health Amphitheater
June 20 – Colorado Springs, CO – Ford Amphitheater
June 21 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
June 26 – Huntsville, AL – The Orion Amphitheater
June 27 – Southaven, MS – BankPlus Amphitheater
June 28 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
July 3 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater
July 5 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion
July 17 – Greensboro, NC – White Oak Amphitheater at Greensboro
July 18 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 19 – Canandaigua, NY – CMAC
July 24 – Terre Haute, IN – The Mill Terre Haute
July 25 – Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheater
July 26 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Zoo Amphitheatre
July 30 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater +
August 1 – Lake Tahoe, NV – Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
August 2 – Lake Tahoe, NV – Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
August 7 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
August 8 – Pocatello, ID – Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre
August 9 – West Valley City, UT – Maverik Center
August 22 – Council Bluffs, IA – Harrah’s Stir Concert Cove
August 29 – Windsor, ON – The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
August 30 – Toronto, ON – Theatre at Great Canadian Resort Casino
October 19 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Copenhagen Vega
October 20 – Stockholm, Sweden – Stockholm Cirkus
October 21 – Oslo, Norway – Oslo Sentrum Scene
October 23 – Hamburg, Germany – Hamburg Docks
October 24 – Utrecht, Netherlands – Utrecht Tivolivredenburg
October 25 – Antwerp, Belgium – Antwerp Trix
October 27 – Belfast, UK – Belfast Ulster Hall
October 29 – London, UK – London Eventim Apollo
October 30 – Manchester, UK – Manchester O2 Apollo
October 31 – Glasgow, UK – Glasgow SEC Armadillo
Who is supporting Old Dominion on their How Good Is That tour?
Ernest is set to join Old Dominion on their How Good Is That tour.
The band have also announced special guest Redferrin.