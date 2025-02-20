Old Dominion How Good Is That tour: Dates, venues and tickets revealed

Old Dominion are embarking on a world tour this year, including four dates in the UK.

Old Dominion have just announced their How Good Is That world tour.

The 'One Man Band' group will perform in the UK, Europe, US and Canada, kicking off next month on March 19 in Houston, Texas.

Here's everything you need to know...

What are Old Dominion's How Good Is That UK tour dates?

Old Dominion will perform four shows in the UK at the end of this year.

Fans will be able to watch Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Whit Sellers, Geoff Sprung and Brad Tursi at venues in London, Manchester, Glasgow and Belfast.

October 27 – Belfast Ulster Hall

October 29 – London Eventim Apollo

October 30 – Manchester O2 Apollo

October 31 – Glasgow, SEC Armadillo

How can I get tickets to Old Dominion's How Good Is That tour?

Pre-sale tickets for Old Dominion's How Good Is That tour are available to buy from February 25. Sign up to pre-sale access on the band's official website here.

Tickets will then go on public sale from February 28. Buy tickets here.

Old Dominion How Good Is That world tour dates

June 5 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

June 6 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

June 7 – Clearwater, FL – The BayCare Sound

June 12 – Gautier, MS – The Sound Amphitheater

June 13 – Tuscaloosa, AL – Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater

June 14 – Macon, GA – Atrium Health Amphitheater

June 20 – Colorado Springs, CO – Ford Amphitheater

June 21 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

June 26 – Huntsville, AL – The Orion Amphitheater

June 27 – Southaven, MS – BankPlus Amphitheater

June 28 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

July 3 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

July 5 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion

July 17 – Greensboro, NC – White Oak Amphitheater at Greensboro

July 18 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 19 – Canandaigua, NY – CMAC

July 24 – Terre Haute, IN – The Mill Terre Haute

July 25 – Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheater

July 26 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Zoo Amphitheatre

July 30 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater +

August 1 – Lake Tahoe, NV – Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

August 2 – Lake Tahoe, NV – Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

August 7 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

August 8 – Pocatello, ID – Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre

August 9 – West Valley City, UT – Maverik Center

August 22 – Council Bluffs, IA – Harrah’s Stir Concert Cove

August 29 – Windsor, ON – The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

August 30 – Toronto, ON – Theatre at Great Canadian Resort Casino

October 19 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Copenhagen Vega

October 20 – Stockholm, Sweden – Stockholm Cirkus

October 21 – Oslo, Norway – Oslo Sentrum Scene

October 23 – Hamburg, Germany – Hamburg Docks

October 24 – Utrecht, Netherlands – Utrecht Tivolivredenburg

October 25 – Antwerp, Belgium – Antwerp Trix

October 27 – Belfast, UK – Belfast Ulster Hall

October 29 – London, UK – London Eventim Apollo

October 30 – Manchester, UK – Manchester O2 Apollo

October 31 – Glasgow, UK – Glasgow SEC Armadillo

Who is supporting Old Dominion on their How Good Is That tour?

Ernest is set to join Old Dominion on their How Good Is That tour.

The band have also announced special guest Redferrin.