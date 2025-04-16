Post Malone new album: Release date, songs, is it country and more explored

Post Malone may be releasing a new album this year. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The rapper-turned-country star is gearing up for a new release.

Post Malone has over 30 songs ready to go for his next album.

The ‘Pour Me a Drink’ star’s last album, F-1 Trillion – his first foray into country music – was a huge success and earned him two Grammy nominations.

Post’s seventh album is still in its early days, but here’s everything we know so far about its songs, possible release date, and whether or not it will continue his love of country.

Post Malone is working on his seventh album. Picture: Getty

What will Post Malone’s next album be called?

Post Malone’s next album doesn’t have a title just yet.

The record will follow on from the 29-year-old's 2024 offering, F-1 Trillion, which saw him collaborate with country stars including ‘I Had Some Help’s Morgan Wallen.

Post Malone - I Had Some Help (feat. Morgan Wallen) (Official Video)

Blake Shelton, Tim McGraw, Dolly Parton and Lainey Wilson are just some of the other names he worked with.

It’s unclear if Post plans to collaborate with more artists (or reunite) for album number seven.

What do we know about Post Malone’s new album?

Post Malone has hinted a few times about what fans can expect from his seventh studio album.

Ahead of his first performance at 2025’s Coachella music festival, Post revealed to Billboard that he has “made probably 35 songs” in total so far for the new album.

“It’s just a matter of which ones rock, and which ones sock,” he continued, suggesting the album is in the editing stages.

Post Malone performing at 2025's Coachella. Picture: Getty

Although still only working with draft-like scratch vocals, he also shared that a band has already been collaborating with him on building the songs.

“I sit there and listen to these songs, and I usually hate listening to my music," Post said, "but listening to the band play, I get so excited.”

Will Post Malone’s new album be country?

Yes, while Post has yet to tell us much about his current work in progress, the singer confirmed to Billboard that his next album would be another country record.

Post Malone ft. Blake Shelton - Pour Me A Drink (Official Video)

The singer-songwriter opened up about returning to Nashville to work on his second country album, saying he and his team: “Just have fun.”

“We just sit and f****** talk and make songs. And so I’m pretty excited for the new record already.”

What songs are on Post Malone’s next album?

Post Malone has yet to release any songs from his upcoming album, as the singer is still working on which songs will or will not feature on it.

He told Billboard he hopes he “will have some music releasing very, very soon,” however.

And while he didn’t debut any new tracks at Coachella, it’s possible he will treat crowds to a few tracks during his upcoming Big Ass World Tour.

Post will also be featured on a new collaboration with Morgan Wallen. 'I Ain't Comin' Back' feat. Post Malone will be released on April 16.

When will Post Malone’s next album be released?

Post Malone’s next album doesn’t have a release date yet, but it’s possible it may come out in late 2025 – especially if Post is hoping to keep up to the annual album release schedule he’s had since 2022.

This might be too much of an ask for the ever-more popular star, however.

2026 seems like a likely release year for the project, if it can’t be worked out before the end of this year.