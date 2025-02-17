Post Malone UK and Europe Tour: Dates, venues, how to get tickets and more

Post Malone is coming to the UK! Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

Post Malone is bringing his The Big Ass World Tour across the pond.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Post Malone has revealed his The Big Ass World Tour UK and European tour dates.

The ‘I Had Some Help’ singer will be travelling across the pond this summer to play one show in London, plus many more across Europe.

This August and September, Post Malone will be visiting venues from Romania’s Untold Festival in Cluj-Napoca to Portugal's Estadio do Restelo.

Post Malone - I Had Some Help (feat. Morgan Wallen) (Official Video)

On Sunday September 7, he will play London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, following on from performances in France and Germany the week before.

The ‘Pour Me A Drink’ star will be busy all spring and summer performing, as prior to his European dates he will be touring North America from April to July 2025.

Jelly Roll will join the singer for some of his upcoming European dates, although he will be absent from the rapper’s London show.

Tickets for Post Malone’s UK and European shows will go on sale on Friday, February 21 at 12pm local time.

A pre-sale will begin on Wednesday, February 19 at 12pm local time.

For more info and to buy tickets, visit: postmalone.com/shows

What are Jelly Roll’s UK and Europe Tour dates?