Post Malone UK and Europe Tour: Dates, venues, how to get tickets and more

17 February 2025, 15:19

Post Malone
Post Malone is coming to the UK! Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

Post Malone is bringing his The Big Ass World Tour across the pond.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Post Malone has revealed his The Big Ass World Tour UK and European tour dates.

The ‘I Had Some Help’ singer will be travelling across the pond this summer to play one show in London, plus many more across Europe.

This August and September, Post Malone will be visiting venues from Romania’s Untold Festival in Cluj-Napoca to Portugal's Estadio do Restelo.

Post Malone - I Had Some Help (feat. Morgan Wallen) (Official Video)

On Sunday September 7, he will play London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, following on from performances in France and Germany the week before.

The ‘Pour Me A Drink’ star will be busy all spring and summer performing, as prior to his European dates he will be touring North America from April to July 2025.

Jelly Roll will join the singer for some of his upcoming European dates, although he will be absent from the rapper’s London show.

Tickets for Post Malone’s UK and European shows will go on sale on Friday, February 21 at 12pm local time.

A pre-sale will begin on Wednesday, February 19 at 12pm local time.

For more info and to buy tickets, visit: postmalone.com/shows

What are Jelly Roll’s UK and Europe Tour dates?

  • August 8 – Untold Festival, Cluj-Napoca, Romania
  • August 10 – Sziget Festival, Budapest, Hungary
  • August 12 – Airpost Letnany, Prague, Czech Republic
  • August 13 – Frequency Festival, St. Pӧlten, Austria
  • August 15 – Bittersweet Festival, Poznań, Poland
  • August 16 – Lovestream Festival, Bratislava, Slovakia
  • August 18 – Parkbühne Wuhlheide, Berlin, Germany
  • August 21 – Darius and Girenas Stadium, Kaunas, Lithuania
  • August 23 – Horsens & Friends at Nordstern Arena, Horsens, Denmark
  • August 27 – IDays Milano, Milan, Italy
  • August 29 – Zürich Openair, Zürich, Switzerland
  • August 30 – Superbloom, Munich, Germany
  • September 3 – Paris La Défense Arena, Paris, France
  • September 5 – Heinz von Heiden Arena, Hanover, Germany
  • September 7 – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK
  • September 9 – GelreDome, Arnhem, The Netherlands
  • September 12 – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona, Spain
  • September 14 – Estadio do Restelo, Lisbon, Portugal

Listen to Smooth Country

Latest Country Music News

See more Latest Country Music News

Dolly Parton smiling with a guitar.

Dolly: An Original Musical - Dolly Parton’s new Broadway show dates, tickets, and more details

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton and Sabrina Carpenter smiling

Dolly Parton to join Sabrina Carpenter for Short n’ Sweet deluxe album duet – all details

Dolly Parton

Dierks Bentley performing and in the She Hates Me music video

Dierks Bentley releases new track ‘She Hates Me’ on Valentine’s Day

Lady A at a red carpet event in 2023

Lady A facts: Country group members’ ages, songs, name change and more explained

Kane Brown is heading to the UK on tour! Dates, tickets and venues revealed

Kane Brown is heading to the UK on tour! Dates, tickets and venues revealed

Latest on Smooth

See more Latest on Smooth

Smokey Robinson and Diana Ross

Smokey Robinson comments on rumour ‘The Agony and the Ecstasy’ is about Diana Ross affair

Diana Ross

Roy Orbison

Roy Orbison’s life story set for ‘romance’ focused biopic

Music

Take That smiling on the BAFTA red carpet and Gary Barlow kissing Kate Winslet's hand while performing

Watch Take That surprise viewers - and Kate Winslet - with BAFTA kiss mid-performance

Take That

Duran Duran and Andy Taylor

Duran Duran give update on Andy Taylor’s incurable cancer 'fight'

Duran Duran

Madonna playing guitar on stage in 2024 and at a red carpet event for Confessions on a Dance Floor in 2005

Madonna confirms Confessions Part 2 is on the way in passionate ‘Valentine’s Gift’ for fans

Madonna

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Saturday Night Smooth

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Country Legends

Smooth Chill Lo-fi Focus

Smooth Podcast Picks

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

Vogue & Amber

Who We Are Now with Izzy & Richard Hammond

Never Have I Ever with Joel Dommett & Hannah Cooper