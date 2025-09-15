Reba McEntire, 70, and Rex Linn, 68, celebrate engagement at the Emmys

15 September 2025, 13:09

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn at the Emmys
Reba McEntire is engaged to Rex Linn! Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Hannah Watkin

Congratulations are in order for the ‘How Was I to Know’ singer and her Happy’s Place co-star.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Reba McEntire and her partner of five years, Rex Linn, are ready to tie the knot.

The happy couple – who began dating in 2020 after decades of friendship – confirmed their engagement while walking the Emmys red carpet last night.

Speaking with E! News reporter Zuri Hall, the Happy’s Place stars beamed as Rex was introduced as Reba’s fiancé during their pre-show interview.

The pair’s engagement was later confirmed by People magazine, with a source adding the couple’s engagement “happened a few months ago and they are very happy".

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn posing for a fun photo on the Emmys 2025 red carpet
Reba and Rex had great fun at the Emmys yesterday evening (September 14). Picture: Alamy

Reba, 70, and Rex, 68, first met while filming the 1991 made-for-television Kenny Rogers film The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw.

The two then reconnected while filming Young Sheldon, leading to Rex reaching out to Reba when her mother died in March 2020.

As she told Today in 2021: “When Mama got sick, he called me... we just kept talking and visiting and finally got together, [to] see each other in June.

“And we’ve been pretty much inseparable ever since,” she explained.

Giving Family Their Best Shot | Happy's Place Trailer | NBC

Reba and Rex at the 2022 CMA Awards
Reba and Rex at the 2022 CMA Awards. Picture: Getty

“It was just like a magnet,” Reba added while speaking with E! News in 2024.

After meeting up while filming Young Sheldon: “We didn't get to see each other from January ‘til June 16 [2020], but we created an intimacy by texting and talking over the telephone that we wouldn't have gotten if we'd have been together all of that time.”

The pair are currently both starring in the American sitcom Happy’s Place, in which Reba plays lead character Bobbie, who inherits her father Happy’s eponymous bar while at the same time discovering she has a half-sister. Rex plays the establishment’s cook, Emmett.

The cast of NBC's Happy's Place in August 2025.
The cast of NBC's Happy's Place in August 2025. Picture: Getty

The pair were repping the TV show at the Emmys, ahead of its second season beginning to air this November.

But the glitzy celebration of all things TV couldn’t simply invite a star like Reba and not also invite her to sing!

Never fear, however, as the ‘I’m A Survivor’ artist performed a musical tribute to the beloved sitcom The Golden Girls at the event, to celebrate its 40th anniversary last night (September 14).

Listen to Smooth Country

Latest Country Music News

See more Latest Country Music News

Kelsea Ballerini in 2022

Kelsea Ballerini facts: Country singer's age, songs, boyfriend, family and career explained
Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley relationship: How did they meet? How long have they been dating? and more
Win Opry 100: Live in London Royal Albert Hall tickets with Smooth Country!

Win Grand Ole Opry: Live in London Royal Albert Hall tickets with Smooth Country!

Have Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes split? Source close to pair reveals they have

Have Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes split? Source close to pair reveals they have

Megan Moroney, Lainey Wilson and Zach Top all received several CMA Award nominations.

CMA Awards nominations led by rising stars – see full list here

Latest on Smooth

See more Latest on Smooth

Earth, Wind & Fire and Cyndi Lauper Grammy Salute posters

Earth, Wind & Fire and Cyndi Lauper to be honoured in new Grammy Salute specials

Music

Bryan Adams is returning to the UK for three more shows this year.

Bryan Adams announces three new UK tour dates: How to get tickets and more

Bryan Adams

2025 has seen the loss of many stars...

Celebrity Deaths in 2025: Remembering those we’ve lost this year

Music

Celine Dion smiling in 2024 and on stage earlier in her career.

Céline Dion prepares for unexpected comeback after Eurovision disappointment

Celine Dion

Madonna and the Netflix logo.

Madonna Netflix series: Release date, cast, and former biopic rumours explained

Madonna

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Saturday Night Smooth

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Country Legends

Smooth Chill Lo-fi Focus

Smooth Podcast Picks

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

Vogue & Amber

The News Agents

Never Have I Ever with Joel Dommett & Hannah Cooper