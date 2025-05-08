Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert and Lainey Wilson announce Trailblazer collab single

Lainey Wilson, Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert are releasing a new song together. Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Watkin

The country stars are uniting for a special single, set to debut at the ACMs tonight (May 8).

Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert and Lainey Wilson are releasing a single together.

‘Trailblazer’ will be released at 8pm EST (1am BST), just before the three trailblazing country music stars debut their song live at the ACM Awards tonight (May 8).

The song was penned by Lainey and Miranda after they found out it would be possible to collaborate with Reba for a single.

Speaking with Billboard about their new track, Miranda recalled the song’s genesis moment: “We were calling her on the set [of Reba’s sitcom Happy’s Place] and trying to figure out: ‘What’s the right message for this trio? What do we really want to say in three minutes?’”

The song quickly became a tribute to the group’s three members’ respect for each other, and the sisterhood of country music as a whole.

“I was very emotional when I heard it,” Reba recalled. “I remember listening to it in the dressing room. I couldn’t find a flaw in it, not a word.”

“We wanted to lean in pretty hard to paying tribute to each person,” Miranda said of the song’s focus.

“We had to do it strategically though, because we didn’t want it to be so blatant — but more like a secret thing that you would have to listen to it twice.”

Speaking about how their new song came to be named, Lainey revealed: “We were just having a conversation about how both [Reba and Miranda] have influenced me, and passing the torch and blazing trails for each other.”

This conversation turned into the inspiration for their title.

“Generation after generation, it’s going to continue, but we got to keep blazing those trails for the next one,” Lainey continued.

“It’s not about us,” stresses Miranda. “It’s about what the song means to little girls out there watching, or anyone out there watching that really has a dream or needs to be surrounded by people they love, and needs a little nudge to know they’re not alone.”

Recording ‘Trailblazer’ led to the three artists creating a group chat to keep in touch and to continue to uplift each other

“If somebody needs something, the others come in to help. That’s very important,” Reba said, praising how technological advances have helped younger artists connect with more experienced stars in a way that didn't happen before.

“A lot of people think [the industry]’s backstabbing and so competitive. There’s enough room in this business — and all businesses — for everybody to be successful,” she added.

“We’ve just got to help each other and share what we’ve gone through and say what didn’t work. ‘Now here’s what did work. Maybe it will work for you.’”

Fans looking forward to hearing ‘Trailblazer’ can tune in via Prime Video to watch Miranda, Reba and Lainey perform it live at 2025’s ACM Awards from 8pm EST (1am BST) tonight (May 8).

Reba will be hosting the show, which will see special awards go out to stars including Keith Urban, Zach Top and Ella Langley.