Riley Green ‘totally gets’ why fans want to speculate about his love life

Riley Green understands why fans obsess over his relationship status. Picture: Alamy/Smooth Radio

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Change My Mind’ singer opened up on THOSE dating rumours, UK fans, and his moustache being ‘national news’ during a recent interview with Smooth Country.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Riley Green is amused at how much information there is about his dating life on the internet.

Speaking with Smooth Country’s Eamonn Kelly, the ‘Worst Way’ singer opened up about what it’s like to be the subject of so much gossip and speculation.

“I literally can get on the internet and find out who I’m dating,” Riley – who has been linked to fellow country stars Ella Langley and Megan Moroney in the past – joked.

“It’s not my favourite thing,” the 36-year-old added honestly: “But at the same time, I totally get it.”

Riley Green talks new music, relationships & what makes him happy

Riley has been linked to country stars Ella and Megan in the past. Picture: Alamy

Ahead of working with Ella Langley on their hit songs ‘you look like you love me’ and ‘Don’t Mind If I Do’, Riley and Ella were both prepared for the speculation that would undoubtedly follow.

“Fans want to believe that everything's true that she's singing about, and they want that Johnny Cash and June Carter or Tim and Faith thing,” he explained.

“I don’t want to spoil anyone’s dreams when it comes to that,” he said sympathetically, but as he pointed out: “It doesn’t happen often.”

Riley’s polite take down of the recent rumours is very similar to what he, Ella and Megan have all shared when asked about relationship rumours in the past.

But fame has meant it’s not just Riley’s dating life which makes the headlines.

Riley performing at London's Forum, Kentish Town on September 12, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Riley also recalled how shaving off his iconic moustache earlier this year seemed to make “national news.”

“I’m not used to everything I do being that interesting to people,” the singer said.

At recent gigs in the UK, Riley was amused to see some of his fans sporting fake Riley Green moustaches to show their love for the star and his signature look.

“I’ll see a few in the States at shows, but this is like a real thing here,” Riley laughed.

“There was one on the guard rail when I got there yesterday for the sound check from the night before!”

Ella Langley (feat. Riley Green) - you look like you love me (Official Video)

While chatting with Eamonn, it was clear Riley has really enjoyed getting to know his fanbase in the UK.

Back when he first performed in the UK at BST Hyde Park in 2024, the Jacksonville-born star believed the British festival crowd probably wouldn’t know who he was.

“But they knew every word to everything!” Riley laughed. “It’s so cool to see how popular [Country] has gotten over here.”

Over the past few weeks, Riley has made a triumphant return to the UK to play sold out shows across the UK and Ireland.

All of this coinciding with ‘Change My Mind’ getting to No. 1 on the UK Country Radio Airplay Chart has delighted the ‘Worst Way singer, and made it feel certain Riley will be back to perform for UK audiences again soon.

But for now, Riley is turning his sight back to the US, where he has just announced his 2026 Cowboy As It Gets Tour.

The tour will kick off on April 16 in Southaven, Mississippi, and conclude on August 22 in Grand Forks, North Dakota.