Riley Green and Ella Langley show off sizzling chemistry in latest live duet at Sand in My Boots Festival

Country's hottest new performing couple have done it again! Picture: Alamy/Video Screengrab

By Hannah Watkin

The ACM award winners were in fine form at Morgan Wallen’s inaugural Sand in My Boots Festival.

Riley Green and Ella Langley showed off their amazing on-stage chemistry again last weekend.

Performing on day two of Morgan Wallen’s first-ever Sand in My Boots Festival in Gulf Shores, Alabama, the recent ACM award winners treated Ella’s main stage crowd to a surprise rendition ‘you look like you love me’.

Ella invited Riley up on stage to sing the hit song which – along with its music video – netted the pair awards for best single, best music event and best visual event at the ACMs earlier this month.

Watch Riley and Ella’s electric duet below:

Riley Green and Ella Langley stunned at Sand In My Boots Fest, performing their chart-topping duet, "You Look Like You Love Me."

As the crowd went wild for the pair’s harmonies, many also took out their phones to record the moment, with several fans and country media outlets later posting this footage on social media.

In the videos, Riley and Ella’s effortless chemistry can be seen charming lucky festival goers – just as it always has since the pair started performing the song live together in 2024.

Later on at Sand in My Boots Fest 2025, Riley and Ella also performed their more recent duet, ‘Don’t Mind If I Do’, which was released on the 36-year-old singer’s latest album of the same name.

The pair’s excellent duet performances over the last year have led to romance rumours sparking about the pair – although both Ella and Riley have denied they are anything other than good friends.

Riley Green didn't expect Ella Langley duet 'You Look Like You Love Me' to be a hit

Ella Langley (feat. Riley Green) - you look like you love me (Official Video)

In September 2024, Ella told Taste of Country magazine: “We’re not dating, we’re just good friends.”

Then in December that same year, Riley joked on a podcast that Ella was “too smart” to date him.

In 2025, Riley and Megan Moroney were linked together by perceptive fans who noticed the pair were holidaying in the same location.

The pair were later spotted at an airport together, but both have since denied the relationship rumours which surrounded them as well.

At the end of the day, it may 'look like' several of country music’s hottest stars are falling in love, but a lot of that is seemingly fans falling for the power of their music and performing talent.