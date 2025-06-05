Who is Riley Green dating? Ella Langley and Megan Moroney rumours explored

Riley Green's friendships with Ella Langley and Megan Moroney have led many fans to speculate about a possible country music love triangle! Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Worst Way’ singer has been linked to both Ella and Megan in the past.

Riley Green may be used to singing about lovers, but the country singer tends to keep quiet when it comes to the subject of his real-life loves.

That said, the ‘Change My Mind’ singer’s fans have taken the absence of information as a sign it’s up to them to dig up some details – and boy have they delivered.

Over the past year, Riley has been linked to both Ella Langley and Megan Moroney in a complex (and possibly completely fictional) country love triangle.

Riley Green didn't expect Ella Langley duet 'You Look Like You Love Me' to be a hit

Although all three singers have spoken up on separate occasions to insist they are just friends, fans remain convinced they’ve stumbled across some drama.

Here’s all we know about Riley Green’s relationship status...

Is Riley Green dating Megan Moroney?

Riley Green was first linked to 'Tennessee Orange' singer Megan Moroney after fans spotted they were both vacationing at the same location in February 2025.

Riley and Megan separately mentioned on their Instagram stories that they were on holiday in St Barts, leading eagle-eyed fans to connect the dots and suggest they were on vacation together.

However, Megan Moroney told Rolling Stone in March 2025 that the pair's joint vacation was just a coincidence, and that fans have been reading into things too far with the couple.

"Just because we're hanging out doesn't mean we're romantically dating. You know what I mean?" she said, although she also said she doesn't "blame" the fans for their "FBI research" into her personal life.

The 'Am I Okay?' star is no stranger to country-focused romance rumours, as her songs have also led to her being linked to Morgan Wallen in the past.

Megan recently stoked the flames of Riley romance rumours herself, however, when she commented on a fan’s TikTok video.

Riley and Megan performing together in November 2024. Picture: Getty

The fan in question was wearing a t-shirt with a photo of Riley Green and the words ‘Hoochie Daddy’ written on it, to which the 27-year-old responded: “Need the shirt.”

Fans went wild in the comments, with some suggesting this was Megan’s way of making a relationship between the two official.

Earlier in the week, Megan and Riley were spotted attending a private event with Megan’s friends together, and the pair have also reportedly been seen out and about in Riley’s hometown.

But it's still possible the pair are just friends, and neither Megan nor Riley have made a relationship between them official yet.

Did Riley Green ever date Ella Langley?

If Riley Green is with anyone at the moment, it’s seemingly Megan Moroney, but many fans believe he and Ella Langley were romantically linked in the past.

Most of these rumours come off the back of the success of the pair’s duets ‘you look like you love me’ and ‘Don’t Mind If I Do’, which led to Ella touring with Riley earlier this year.

Ella Langley (feat. Riley Green) - you look like you love me (Official Video)

Speaking on Nick Viall and Natalie Joy’s Viall Files podcast in December 2024, Riley described the pair as “strictly friends”.

Ella has also denied the dating rumours, telling Taste of Country, “We’re not dating, we’re just good friends.”

Still, many fans believe there was something between the two which maybe now has come to an end.

Some have connected Riley Green’s surprise shaving of his moustache in May 2025 to his and Ella’s potential relationship (and the belief they have split).

This comes from Ella’s claim that she was to thank for Riley’s moustache look, after she asked him to keep it ahead of when they filmed the music video for ‘you look like you love me’.

Riley Green - Don't Mind If I Do (The Voice Finale) ft. Ella Langley

With fans convinced this shows Riley knew Ella liked his moustache, his shaving it off in May 2025 was seen by some as him signalling he was moving on from the ‘weren’t for the wind’ singer (perhaps to Megan).

Some fans also felt that the pair’s recent performance at Morgan Wallen’s inaugural Sand In My Boots festival was lacking their usual chemistry – although on this we’d like to disagree!

Regardless, Riley and Ella are set to perform at more together at events later this summer, so it’s safe to say any drama between the two has not bled into their professional relationship.