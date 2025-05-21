Riley Green has shaved off his beloved moustache – and fans have A LOT to say about it

21 May 2025, 10:13 | Updated: 21 May 2025, 11:17

Riley Green has shaved off his beloved moustache
Riley Green has shaved off his beloved moustache. Picture: Getty

By Sian Hamer

Riley Green likes to keep his fans on their toes.

And just when followers of the 'Worst Way' singer felt assured his moustache was here to stay, he proved them wrong.

"Never let em know your next move" Riley Green captioned a photo of him sporting a now-bare face, shared to his Instagram Story.

The 36-year-old singer, whose 'you look like you love me' duet with Ella Langley recently bagged ACM Awards for Single of the Year, Music Event of the Year, and Visual Media of the Year, has caused quite a stir from the small act of facial grooming.

Fans are now in a state of mourning (their words, not ours). Scroll down to see some of their reactions...

Worst Way singer Riley Green has shaved off his moustache
Worst Way singer Riley Green has shaved off his moustache. Picture: Instagram/Riley Green

If it isn't Riley Green's departed moustache making country music news at the moment, it's either the singer's chemistry with duet partner Ella Langley or his rumoured relationship with Megan Moroney.

Just last weekend (May 16-18), Riley and Ella took to the stage at Morgan Wallen's inaugural Sand in My Boots Festival for a rendition of 'you look like you love me'.

And just watching the pair perform together, it's easy to see why fans have questioned whether their relationship has gone beyond just being music collaborators.

But Green has already addressed those rumours, on Nick Viall’s the Viall Files podcast at the end of last year.

"Yeah [we’re just friends]," Riley said. "I mean, Ella’s probably too smart to date me anyway!”

Riley Green didn't expect Ella Langley duet 'You Look Like You Love Me' to be a hit

The advice Eurovision winners Bucks Fizz gave to 2025 entry Remember Monday!

The advice Eurovision winners Bucks Fizz gave to UK entry Remember Monday for 2025

