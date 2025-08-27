Everything to know about Russell Dickerson’s Famous Back Home

Exclusive

Russell Dickerson's latest album was released in August. Picture: Getty/Press Release

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Happen to Me’ singer-songwriter's latest album features 12 new tracks.

Russell Dickerson’s latest album has already given us catchy hits like ‘Happen to Me’ and emotional tracks like ‘Bones’.

Now that the full album is out, Russell sat down with Smooth Country’s Eamonn Kelly to explore what else he has in store for fans.

On his fourth album, the ‘Every Little Thing’ artist was anxious not to play it safe with his choice of tracks.

The 38-year-old can recall telling his team in the studio that any “safe, country typical recording session nonsense” would be met with an “out of here!” attitude.

Why Russell Dickerson refused to play it safe on Famous Back Home

“I want loud, I want boisterous, I want [listeners] to be able to dig in,” Russell said about his new music.

“And I feel that with so many songs on this record,” he added.

Keep reading to learn more about Famous Back Home...

When was Famous Back Home released?

Russell Dickerson released his fourth studio album on Friday, August 22.

Announcing the album in June 2025, Russell shared his thoughts behind the name Famous Back Home.

“Growing up in a small town, I had this idea: ‘I’m going to make it out of here. I’m going to make it big. Everybody is going to know my name,’” he explained.

“But then you have a family and it’s like: ‘Actually, all I want to do is be famous at home.’ The further down this road I get, the more I realize the only thing that matters is my family.”

What is Famous Back Home’s tracklist?

Famous Back Home has 12 songs on its tracklist, ten of which were co-written by Russell.

‘Sippin’ on Top of the World’ and ‘Never Leave’ are the first ‘outside cuts’ Russell has ever released – meaning songs which were not written by him.

Ahead of releasing Famous Back Home, the singles ‘Bones’ and ‘Happen to Me’ were both released first.

Famous Back Home’s tracklist is:

Dust Sippin’ on Top of the World Happen to Me Worth Your Wild Heard It in a Country Song Sunrise in My Silverado For a Truck Love That I Love You Never Leave Bones 16 Me Famous Back Home

On ‘Never Leave’, Russell got the opportunity to work alongside ‘I Still Believe in You’ icon Vince Gill on vocals.

Initially starstruck by Vince, Russell modestly told Eamonn he isn’t sure how the collaboration came about.

“I don’t know why he agreed,” he joked, recalling how busy Vince was touring with Eagles at the time.

“But we finally connected and he sent his take on the song and everything, and it turned out phenomenal.”

Is Russell Dickerson coming to the UK on tour?

Russell Dickerson has currently not announced any plans to tour in the UK.

However, during his recent interview with Smooth Country, Russell appeared to suggest that plans were afoot to organise something in the future.