Exclusive

Everything to know about Russell Dickerson’s Famous Back Home

27 August 2025, 17:07

Russell Dickerson and the Famous Back Home album cover
Russell Dickerson's latest album was released in August. Picture: Getty/Press Release

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Happen to Me’ singer-songwriter's latest album features 12 new tracks.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Russell Dickerson’s latest album has already given us catchy hits like ‘Happen to Me’ and emotional tracks like ‘Bones’.

Now that the full album is out, Russell sat down with Smooth Country’s Eamonn Kelly to explore what else he has in store for fans.

On his fourth album, the ‘Every Little Thing’ artist was anxious not to play it safe with his choice of tracks.

The 38-year-old can recall telling his team in the studio that any “safe, country typical recording session nonsense” would be met with an “out of here!” attitude.

Why Russell Dickerson refused to play it safe on Famous Back Home

“I want loud, I want boisterous, I want [listeners] to be able to dig in,” Russell said about his new music.

“And I feel that with so many songs on this record,” he added.

Keep reading to learn more about Famous Back Home...

When was Famous Back Home released?

Russell Dickerson released his fourth studio album on Friday, August 22.

Announcing the album in June 2025, Russell shared his thoughts behind the name Famous Back Home.

Russell Dickerson - Happen To Me

“Growing up in a small town, I had this idea: ‘I’m going to make it out of here. I’m going to make it big. Everybody is going to know my name,’” he explained.

“But then you have a family and it’s like: ‘Actually, all I want to do is be famous at home.’  The further down this road I get, the more I realize the only thing that matters is my family.”

What is Famous Back Home’s tracklist?

Famous Back Home has 12 songs on its tracklist, ten of which were co-written by Russell.

Russell Dickerson - Bones

‘Sippin’ on Top of the World’ and ‘Never Leave’ are the first ‘outside cuts’ Russell has ever released – meaning songs which were not written by him.

Ahead of releasing Famous Back Home, the singles ‘Bones’ and ‘Happen to Me’ were both released first.

Famous Back Home’s tracklist is:

  1. Dust
  2. Sippin’ on Top of the World
  3. Happen to Me
  4. Worth Your Wild
  5. Heard It in a Country Song
  6. Sunrise in My Silverado
  7. For a Truck
  8. Love That I Love You
  9. Never Leave
  10. Bones
  11. 16 Me
  12. Famous Back Home

On ‘Never Leave’, Russell got the opportunity to work alongside ‘I Still Believe in You’ icon Vince Gill on vocals.

Initially starstruck by Vince, Russell modestly told Eamonn he isn’t sure how the collaboration came about.

Never Leave

“I don’t know why he agreed,” he joked, recalling how busy Vince was touring with Eagles at the time.

“But we finally connected and he sent his take on the song and everything, and it turned out phenomenal.”

Is Russell Dickerson coming to the UK on tour?

Russell Dickerson has currently not announced any plans to tour in the UK.

However, during his recent interview with Smooth Country, Russell appeared to suggest that plans were afoot to organise something in the future.

Listen to Smooth Country

Latest Country Music News

See more Latest Country Music News

Win Riley Green meet and greet tickets for his London show with Smooth Country!

Win Riley Green meet and greet tickets for his London show with Smooth Country!

How heartbreaking family tragedies shaped Luke Bryan’s career

How heartbreaking family tragedies shaped Luke Bryan’s career

Every country music star bar in Nashville: From Jelly Roll to Jason Aldean's

Every country music star bar in Nashville: From Jelly Roll to Jason Aldean's

Luke Combs is the first country artist to headline Lollapalooza Festival.

Luke Combs brings out Alex Warren for spellbinding live ‘Ordinary’ cover – watch here

Drew Baldridge is heading across the pond to perform again.

Drew Baldridge UK and Europe tour: Dates, venues, how to get tickets and more

Latest on Smooth

See more Latest on Smooth

Michael Jackson performing and Prince Jackson with his fiancee Molly Schirmang.

How Michael Jackson played sweet role in his son Prince’s engagement

Michael Jackson

Prince, Paris and Blanket Jackson

Who are Michael Jackson's children and where are they now?

Michael Jackson

10cc performing and their And Another Greatest Hits Tour 2026 poster

10cc’s And Another Bloody Greatest Hits Tour: Dates, venues, how to get tickets

Music

Smooth Icons 2025: George Michael voted the best music artist of all time for fourth year

Smooth Icons 2025: George Michael voted the best music artist of all time for fourth year

George Michael

Smooth Icons 2024: How to listen to the top 100 countdown

Smooth Icons 2025: How to listen to the top 100 countdown

Music

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Saturday Night Smooth

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Country Legends

Smooth Chill Lo-fi Focus

Smooth Podcast Picks

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

Vogue & Amber

The News Agents

Never Have I Ever with Joel Dommett & Hannah Cooper