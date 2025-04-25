Shaboozey and Jelly Roll’s Amen: Lyrics, meaning, listen here and more

25 April 2025, 13:15

Shaboozey and Jell Roll have teamed up for a new song.
Picture: YouTube

By Hannah Watkin

Country stars Shaboozey and Jelly Roll have teamed up for a new track.

Shaboozey and Jelly Roll are looking for a prayer on their new collab single, ‘Amen’.

Released as one of the new tracks on Shaboozey’s Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going: The Complete Edition, ‘Amen’ sees the two singers call out for some divine sympathy.

Here’s everything to know about the new country duet...

Listen to Shaboozey and Jelly Roll's 'Amen' below:

Amen

Who wrote Shaboozey and Jelly Roll’s duet ‘Amen’?

Both Shaboozey and Jelly Roll’s full names (Collins Obinna Chibueze and Jason Deford) appear in the credits for ‘Amen’, meaning both artists collaborated on writing as well as singing the song.

Jackson Foote, Jordan Gray, Kevin Powers, Nevin Sastry, Sean Cook and Seth Ennis are all also listed in the song credits.

Shaboozey performing at a Jelly Roll concert in 2024.
Shaboozey performing at a Jelly Roll concert in 2024. Picture: Getty

‘Amen’ was produced by Danny Majic, Sean Cook and Nevin Sastry.

What’s the meaning behind Shaboozey and Jelly Roll’s ‘Amen’?

In ‘Amen’, Shaboozey and Jelly Roll sing about feeling lost and in need of some divine assistance.

“Somebody say a prayer for me / Cause the pills ran out and I still can’t sleep,” the pair sing in the song’s chorus.

“Somebody say a prayer for me / All I’m asking for us a little mercy, Amen, ayy Amen,” the song continues.

The song is filled with imagery of hopelessness, but is musically quite upbeat as the pair show an obvious desire to find salvation.

In Shaboozey’s opening solo verse, the ‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’ singer shares: “Them angels know they don’t look my way / I’m too gone to save.”

But Jelly Roll sings he’s “hoping I see the day / I ain’t ashamed of the man in the mirror / And the man upstairs ain’t either,” in his solo verse.

The song is a prayer for a prayer as the singers ask in the outro: “Ayy, somebody say, somebody say a prayer for me, Amen.”

Is there an ‘Amen’ music video?

Currently, ‘Amen’ does not have a music video.

However, Shaboozey and Jelly Roll do star in the song’s visualiser, which was posted to the former’s YouTube channel when the song was released.

Shaboozey, Jelly Roll - Amen (Visualizer)

What other new songs feature on Shaboozey’s Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going: The Complete Edition?

‘Amen’ is one of six new tracks which were released on Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going: The Complete Edition.

One of three new Shaboozey collaborations, singers Sierra Ferrell and Myles Smith also feature on new Where I’ve Been songs.

The deluxe album’s full track list is:

  • 1. Horses & Hellcats
  • 2. A Bar Song (Tipsy)
  • 3. Last of My Kind (feat. Paul Cauthen)
  • 4. Anabelle
  • 5. East of the Massanutten
  • 6. Highway
  • 7. Let It Burn
  • 8. My Fault (feat. Noah Cyrus)
  • 9. Vegas
  • 10. Drink Don’t Need No Mix (feat. BigXthaPlug)
  • 11. Steal Her from Me
  • 12. Finally Over
  • 13. Amen (feat. Jelly Roll)
  • 14. Hail Mary (with Sierra Ferrell)
  • 15. Fire and Gasoline
  • 16. Blink Twice (with Myles Smith)
  • 17. Good News
  • 18. Chrome – Bonus

Shaboozey, Myles Smith - Blink Twice (Official Video)

Morgan Wallen's new album will be released in May.

Morgan Wallen new album: I’m the Problem release date, songs, tour and more

