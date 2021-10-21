Smooth Country Icons 2021: How to follow and listen to the top 50 countdown!

21 October 2021, 17:00 | Updated: 21 October 2021, 17:06

Smooth Country Icons
Smooth Country Icons. Picture: Getty/Smooth

By Tom Eames

You voted in your thousands, and we can now bring you the greatest country artists of all time in Smooth Country Icons 2021!

You've been selecting your all-time favourite country legends over the past month, and we will now count down the top 50.

On Saturday, October 23, make sure to join Smooth Country for an epic countdown from 12pm to 4pm.

Eamonn Kelly will count down all 50 artists, so make sure you join him to see who will be crowned the ultimate country star of all time.

FOLLOW THE CHART LIVE HERE

To listen live, tune in via DAB+, FM, online, Global Player or ask your smart speaker to "play Smooth Country". Find out more about how to listen here.

If you miss any of the chart, you can catch up for seven days after broadcast via Global Player.

