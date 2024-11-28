Smooth Country Song of the Year: How to follow and listen to the top 50 countdown!

Smooth Country Song of the Year: How to follow and listen to the top 50 countdown! Picture: Getty

By Sian Moore

You voted, and we can now bring you the best country songs of 2024 in the Smooth Country Song of the Year countdown!

You've been selecting your favourite country songs of 2024, and now it's time for us to count down the top 50.

On Friday, November 29, join Smooth Country for an epic countdown from 9am to 1pm.

Eamonn Kelly will count down all 50 songs, so make sure you join him to see which hit will be crowned the Song of the Year for 2024.

To listen live, tune in via DAB+, FM, online, Global Player or ask your smart speaker to "Play Smooth Country". Find out more about how to listen here.

If you miss any of the chart, you can catch up for 28 days after broadcast via Global Player.