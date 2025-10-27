Smooth Country Song of the Year: Vote for your favourite country songs of 2025!

Smooth Country Song of the Year: Vote for your favourite country songs of 2024 in our top 50 countdown! Picture: Getty

It's time to rank the best country songs of 2025 on Smooth Country.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

We're asking you to vote for your favourite country songs of 2025 in the Smooth Country Song of the Year top 20 countdown.

There's a host of the biggest hits from this year for you to choose from.

Eamonn Kelly will then count down the top 20 songs on Friday, November 28, from 12pm.

Voting is open now and closes at 1pm on Friday, November 21.

To take part, you can vote for up to three of your favourite country songs here.

Get voting!