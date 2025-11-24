Smooth Country Song of the Year: How to follow and listen to the top 20 countdown!

24 November 2025, 11:24

Smooth Country Song of the Year: Vote for your favourite country songs of 2024 in our top 50 countdown!
Smooth Country Song of the Year: Vote for your favourite country songs of 2024 in our top 50 countdown! Picture: Getty

By Sian Hamer

You've been voting for your favourite country songs of 2025...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Now it's time to count them down!

On Friday, November 28, join Smooth Country for the epic Song of the Year countdown, starting at 12pm.

Eamonn Kelly will count down all 20 songs, so make sure you join him to see which hit will be crowned the Song of the Year for 2025.

All the ways you can listen to Smooth Country

To listen live, tune in via DAB+, FM, online, Global Player or ask your smart speaker to "Play Smooth Country". Find out more about how to listen here.

If you miss any of the chart, you can catch up for 28 days after broadcast via Global Player.

Gareth performs a stunning acoustic rendition of 'Born Yesterday' for Smooth Country!

Listen to Smooth Country

Latest Country Music News

See more Latest Country Music News

Zach Bryan has announced his With Heaven On Tour dates for the US and UK.

Zach Bryan's With Heaven On Tour: UK venues, dates and how to get tickets revealed

Jelly Roll has shaved off his beard!

Watch tearful Jelly Roll debut surprise new look

Zach Top, Lainey Wilson and Keith Urban at the 2025 CMA Awards.

CMA Awards 2025: All the best photos as winners revealed

Lainey Wilson will host the CMA awards tonight.

2025 CMA Awards announces first winners

Dolly Parton smiling

Why Dolly Parton is just getting started: 'I ain't got time to get old!'

Dolly Parton

Latest on Smooth

See more Latest on Smooth

The Beach Boys and a poster for their 2026 UK show at Live At Chelsea.

The Beach Boys announce Pet Sounds 60th anniversary concert: How to get tickets

Beach Boys

Freddie Mercury performing and Queen's Brian May and Roger Taylor

Queen tease ABBA Voyage style shows: ‘We haven’t finished yet’

Queen

Brian May and Anita Dobson smiling through the years

Brian May and Anita Dobson’s 25-year marriage timeline

Queen

Brian May opened up about his health during a recent TV appearance.

Brian May opens up about ‘wake-up call’ health scares from past year

Queen

Bonnie Tyler

Bonnie Tyler facts: 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' singer's age, husband and career revealed

Music

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Saturday Night Smooth

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Country Legends

Smooth Chill Lo-fi Focus

Smooth Podcast Picks

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

Vogue & Amber

The News Agents

Never Have I Ever with Joel Dommett & Hannah Cooper